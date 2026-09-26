Preview: Sweden vs Poland - prediction, team news, lineups

Sweden could take a commanding lead in their Nations League B group with a victory against visitors Poland on Monday at Strawberry Arena.

The Swedish are first with three points having beaten Romania 2-1 on Friday, whereas their opponents were held to a goalless stalemate by Bosnia-Herzegovina on the same date and are third with one point.

Match preview

Sweden's first Nations League clash was closely fought, but while they only produced two big chances, they deserve credit for limiting Romania to just one shot on target.

Blagult's success against Romania represents just their second win in seven international fixtures, a period in which they lost on three occasions.

The hosts conceded at least three goals three times in those seven games, while netting one or fewer goals four times.

Sweden's record at home has been positive, with the country undefeated in their past four outings on home soil, winning twice.

Head coach Graham Potter did oversee the nation's World Cup campaign in the summer, but while his team failed to advance beyond the round of 32, a 3-0 loss to France should not be seen as an unexpected result.

© Iconsport / Kai Taller, Arena Akcji, Sipa USA

Poland were prevented from creating any meaningful opportunities against Bosnia-Herzegovina, with the country generating one big chance and four shots on target.

That was the second time in three fixtures that they failed to find the back of the net, though it was their first clean sheet in seven contests.

The visitors' stalemate also extended their winless streak to four matches, and a loss on Monday would be their third defeat in five games.

Poland's form on the road has been mixed, as while they have won two of their last four away clashes, they were beaten in four of their past seven away trips.

Boss Jan Urban will know that his side's record against Sweden is poor, with his team having lost eight of their 10 most recent meetings with their hosts while claiming victory just once.

Sweden Nations League form:

W

Sweden form (all competitions):

D

W

L

D

L

W

Poland Nations League form:

D

Poland form (all competitions):

W

W

L

L

D

D

Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Sweden strikers Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres both scored against Romania, and there is no reason to think they will not start on Monday.

The hosts will also likely field a double pivot of Lucas Bergvall and Yasin Ayari, and the duo are set to protect centre-backs Carl Starfelt and Victor Lindelof.

However, considering right-back Emil Holm was forced off last time out due to injury, expect to see Daniel Svensson come into the lineup.

Poland are still led by striker Robert Lewandowski, but the legendary forward will need support in attack if he is to impact the match.

Sebastian Szymanski is the most likely candidate to start alongside the Lewandowski, while Piotr Zielinski and Bartosz Slisz are set to play in the middle of the pitch.

Sweden possible starting lineup:

Johansson; Svensson, Starfelt, Lindelof, Stroud; Bernhardsson, Bergvall, Ayari, Nanasi; Gyokeres, Isak

Poland possible starting lineup:

Bulka; Cash, Potulski, Bednarek, Kiwior; Skoras, Slisz, Zielinski, Kaminski; Szymanski, Lewandowsk

We say: Sweden 2-0 Poland

It is difficult to look past the firepower of Isak and Gyokeres in Sweden's attack, especially after the pair netted in the nation's opening Nations League clash.

Poland have looked sluggish in the final third, and it would not be surprising if they failed to take any points from Strawberry Arena.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.