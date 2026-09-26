Serie A heavyweight 'plot January move' for Tottenham Hotspur star to solve crippling crisis

Fabio Paratici is reportedly plotting a sensational January raid on his former employers Tottenham Hotspur to secure the signature of Destiny Udogie.

The Italian sporting director is currently spearheading recruitment at Serie A outfit Fiorentina following his departure from North London.

Paratici originally orchestrated the deal to bring the highly rated full-back to the English capital in the summer of 2022.

However, the 23-year-old has rapidly fallen down the defensive pecking order under Roberto De Zerbi at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

As such, a mid-season return to his homeland is emerging as an increasingly viable option for the out-of-favour defender.

Fiorentina 'plot January move' amid defensive crisis

© Imago / Sportimage

According to Corriere Fiorentino via Sport Witness, Paratici is absolutely desperate to secure a natural left-sided defender to solve an escalating injury crisis in Florence.

The Viola are currently forced to rely upon central defenders Viery and Victor Valdepenas to fill the void after Fabiano Parisi sustained a devastating cruciate ligament injury.

The makeshift solutions have entirely failed to convince the coaching staff, prompting the Italian hierarchy to immediately prioritise winter reinforcements.

The Serie A outfit are believed to have previously tabled preliminary inquiries for Udogie during the recent summer market but ultimately received a negative response regarding his availability.

With their defensive shortage in that position now reaching critical levels, Paratici is reportedly expected to test his former employer's resolve with a formal proposal when the transfer window reopens.

Will Spurs allow Udogie to depart?

© Imago

Sanctioning a mid-season departure would seem incredibly logical for Tottenham given the glaring lack of playing time currently afforded to the defender.

Udogie has managed a solitary start across five Premier League fixtures this term and remained rooted to the bench during their recent 3-2 defeat against Aston Villa.

While he has featured prominently in the EFL Cup, all top-flight indications suggest that the Italian is simply not part of De Zerbi's long-term blueprint.

Fiorentina must now piece together a financial package capable of tempting the London club into negotiations for a player they heavily invested in.