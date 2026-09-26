Preview: Suriname vs Martinique - prediction, team news, lineups

Facing each other in the CONCACAF Nations League for the first time, Suriname aim to remain perfect in this edition of the tournament when they welcome Martinique to Dr. Ir. Franklin Essed Stadion in Paramaribo on Monday.

On matchday one, Natio stunned Honduras 3-2, putting them in a three-way tie for first in Group B, while Martinique will hope to get on the board after El Salvador beat them 3-1 in their opener.

Match preview

In a back-and-forth match Friday, Suriname held strong when needed and caught a lucky bounce at the end, winning thanks to an own goal in the second half.

That ended a two-match losing run for the team across all competitions and was their first away win since September 2025 (2-1 at El Salvador).

Henk Fraser can win consecutive matches as their coach for the first time since taking over from Stanley Menzo late last year.

At the same time, this team can extend their unbeaten run in the group phase of this competition to four matches with a win or draw in this one.

Suriname can also extend their unbeaten run at home in the group stage of the Nations League to five matches, after clobbering Guyana 5-1 in their last group game at Dr. Ir. Franklin Essed Stadion in the 2024-25 tournament.

The Green Guardians have won their last two competitive outings versus Martinique, failing to concede a single goal in both Gold Cup qualifiers against them last year.

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It was a rough start for Fabien Mercadal and his Martinique side to this season’s Nations League, as they lost their opening game of the competition for a fourth successive occasion.

The former Paris FC boss will seek his first victory in charge of them on Monday, which would end their eight-match winless run on the international stage.

Martinique have netted just once in their last three Nations League affairs combined but have not lost consecutive matches in the group stage of this tournament since 2022.

In their Nations League history, they have never lost an away match to a Caribbean opponent, drawing Trinidad and Tobago 2-2 in 2019 and defeating Guadeloupe 1-0 in October 2024.

Their only three triumphs in this competition all came when this team netted the opening goal, and they have never lost a Nations League away outing in that scenario.

Les Matinino can claim just their second victory against Suriname this century and their first ever in Suriname.

Suriname CONCACAF Nations League form:

Suriname form (all competitions):

Martinique CONCACAF Nations League form:

Martinique form (all competitions):

Team News

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Two Suriname players made their senior debuts on matchday one, with Shiloh ‘t Zand starting in midfield and Denilho Cleonise coming on as a second-half substitute.

Justin Lonwijk and Denzel Jubitana scored first-half goals for them in Honduras, though a Luis Palma own goal turned the tide in their favour in half number two.

Martinique will be without Jonathan Varane for this outing after the Queens Park Rangers midfielder was sent off in El Salvador on Friday, while Ligue 1 regulars Ludovic Blas of Rennes and Kenny Lala from Brest were among their big names to earn their first international appearances.

Janis Antiste netted a consolation goal in that outing from the penalty spot, his first on the international stage in his second appearance for the senior side.

Suriname possible starting lineup:

Vaessen; Van Gelderen, Denswil, Abena, Pinas; Jubitana, Klas, Paal, Margaret; Lonwijk, Vlijter

Martinique possible starting lineup:

Lenogue; Lala, Voyer, Moltenis, Labonne; Mandouki, Mexique, Appin; Blas, Labeau, Antiste

We say: Suriname 3-0 Martinique

Suriname should be brimming with confidence after earning maximum points in such a hostile environment like Honduras.

We believe their mix of youth and experience will overwhelm a Martinique side that struggled to cover the spaces against El Salvador, who not known for their attacking prowess.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.