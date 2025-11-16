Sports Mole previews Wednesday's World Cup Qualifying - North Central America clash between Guatemala and Suriname, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Suriname will travel to Guatemala as the pair come head-to-head in their final World Cup 2026 qualifier at the Estadio El Trebol on Wednesday night.

Looking to finish their campaign strongly, the hosts have one win from their five games, while they face a visiting side who are currently top of Group A and hoping to remain unbeaten.

Match preview

Guatemala, who have never qualified for a FIFA World Cup, enter their final fixture knowing their fate is already sealed.

Luis Fernando Tena's side performed well in the second stage of CONCACAF Qualifying, finishing second in Group C behind Jamaica, winning three of their four matches.

However, the step-up to the third round has proved more challenging, with Guatemala recording just one victory, two draws and two defeats to sit third in Group A on five points.

Last time out, Tena's side were able to show some fight after they came from two goals behind to get themselves level at 2-2, but they were unable to hold on and eventually lost to Panama.

Although their World Cup journey is over, they will be hoping to make life difficult for Suriname and will know any positive result for them means they can not finish last of their group.

For Suriname, the stakes could not be higher, as a victory will secure their first-ever FIFA World Cup qualification.

Currently unbeaten in the third round of qualifying, Suriname have nine points from their five games, winning two and drawing three.

The penultimate match of the group saw Suriname get their best result yet, hammering El Salvador 4-0 after goals from Tjaronn Chery and Dhoraso Klas, then a two-minute double from Richonell Margaret.

The impressive win allowed them to overtake Panama in the race for top spot and move closer than ever to World Cup qualification.

The Natio now boast the best attack and defence in their group, and they will hope to continue this form against Guatemala, aiming to carry momentum into football's biggest tournament next year.

Guatemala World Cup Qualifying - North Central America form:

L L D D W L

Guatemala form (all competitions):

L L D D W L

Suriname World Cup Qualifying - North Central America form:

D D W D D W

Suriname form (all competitions):

D D W D D W

Team News

Tena may make changes after Guatemala's 3-2 defeat to Panama in the third round of World Cup qualifying.

Having played five out of five third-round qualifying games, expect Columbus Crew's Nicholas Hagen to start in goal once again.

One change they are likely to make is in midfield, as Rudy Munoz scored twice off the bench so should be expected to be rewarded with a final World Cup qualifying start.

Despite the defeat, Guatemala dominated possession and registered 14 more shots on goal than Panama, suggesting the manager will stick with the same formation.

With no fresh injuries reported, Suriname may stick with the same XI which put four past El Salvador.

If there are to be changes, they may come in midfield after Klas scored after coming on from the bench.

Captain Shaquille Pinas is likely to resume in the defence alongside Myenty Abena and Radinio Balker.

Guatemala possible starting lineup:

Hagen; Pinto, Franco, Ardon; Herrera, Robles, Rosales, Morales; Santis, Rubin, Lopez

Suriname possible starting lineup:

Vaeseen; Abena, Pinas, Balker, Anderson, Boetius, Paal, Klas; Becker, Margret, Chery

We say: Guatemala 0-2 Suriname

With Suriname coming into this one on the back of a 4-0 win and on the verge of making history, they should be favourites to get the win against a struggling Guatemala side. We expect the visitors to follow up on their recent results and top the group with a comfortable away victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



