Sports Mole previews Wednesday's World Cup Qualifying - North Central America clash between El Salvador and Guatemala, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

El Salvador play host to Guatemala on Tuesday night looking for the win that would catapult the nation back into contention for qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Guatemala make the trip to San Salvador for this Group A fixture sitting just one point adrift of their hosts in a group where top and bottom are separated by only three points.

Match preview

After starting the final-round campaign with a late victory in Guatemala, El Salvador would have had high hopes with regards to kicking on and remaining in a top-two position.

However, back-to-back home defeats to Suriname and Panama have left Hernan Dario Gomez's side playing catch-up at the halfway stage of Group A.

As well as losing 2-1 to Suriname, El Salvador went down to a 55th-minute Jose Fajardo goal against Panama, extending a run of form where they have won just twice in 10 matches.

Furthermore, El Salvador have only netted three goals across their last seven outings and have not scored more than once in any of those fixtures.

The main positive is three clean sheets being kept against Anguilla, Curacao and their upcoming opponents, who will need to find a way to react to the disappointment of the last game.

Guatemala had been well on their way to moving level on points with group leaders Suriname courtesy of Darwin Lom's 75th-minute goal.

Instead of celebrating a priceless win at the final whistle, Guatemala were ruing conceding a 94th-minute equaliser, a goal that leaves Jose Carlos Pinto's side at the bottom of the group on two points.

Momentum is being lost after their surprise appearance in the Gold Cup semi-finals with just one win being recorded in seven games, albeit a penalty-shootout triumph over Canada being including in that run.

Defeat in this contest would leave Pinto's side at least three points cut adrift at the bottom of the table, but victory could move the Chapines into the top two with two home fixtures left to play as they bid to secure a first-ever appearance at a World Cup Finals.

El Salvador World Cup Qualifying - North Central America form:

W L L

El Salvador form (all competitions):

D L L W L L

Guatemala World Cup Qualifying - North Central America form:

L D D

Guatemala form (all competitions):

W D D L D D

Team News

Christian Martinez is an injury doubt for El Salvador after lasting just 13 minutes as a substitute against Panama.

As a result, Mauricio Cerritos could keep his place as the most advanced of the midfield three, but Marcelo Diaz is an alternative to Bryan Landaverde in the engine room after replacing him at half time in the previous fixture.

Meanwhile, Lom will expect to replace Rubio Rubin down the centre of the Guatemala attack after scoring within a minute of his introduction as a substitute against Suriname.

Pinto may see no reason to make any further changes, but Pedro Altan is an option if he wishes to introduce more experience into the engine room or tinker with his 5-4-1 formation.

El Salvador possible starting lineup:

Gonzalez; Valladares, Dominguez, Rodriguez, Sibrian, Climaco; Ceren, Diaz; Cerritos; Vasquez, Gil

Guatemala possible starting lineup:

Hagen; Herrera, Pinto, Samayoa, Franco, Morales; Santis, Robles, Saravia, Lopez; Lom

We say: El Salvador 2-1 Guatemala

After conceding the equaliser against Suriname in such circumstances, Guatemala may be feeling deflated heading into this contest. As a result, we are backing El Salvador to take full advantage, potentially sealing victory with a goal in the closing stages.

