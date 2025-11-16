[monks data]
Panama national football team
World Cup Qualifying - North Central America | Final Round
Nov 19, 2025 at 1am UK
 
El Salvador national football team

PanamaPanama
vs.
El SalvadorEl Salvador

Preview:Panama vs El Salvador - prediction, team news, lineups

By
Preview:Panama vs El Salvador - prediction, team news, lineups
© Iconsport
Sports Mole previews Wednesday's World Cup Qualifying - North Central America clash between Panama and El Salvador, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Panama and El Salvador will both resume their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaigns when they meet at the Rommel Fernandez Stadium on Wednesday in the final group game of the CONCACAF qualifiers. 

The hosts, Los Canaleros, currently sit second on nine points from five matches, while La Selecta occupy bottom place with three points and can not qualify.


Match preview

Wednesday night's hosts will aim to strengthen their bid to make a second World Cup finals appearance, having made their debut in the 2018 edition. 

Currently second in the third round of CONCACAF qualifying, Panama remain unbeaten and require three points, and results to go in the favour, if they are to reclaim top spot. 

Despite their unbeaten start, Thomas Christiansen's side have drawn three of their six group matches, demonstrating that more cutting edge in those games could have seen them enter the final fixture with first place already sealed. 

Against Guatemala, Panama led 2-0 before being pegged back to 2-2 and eventually found a winner to maintain their unbeaten start, but Suriname's 4-0 triumph over El Salvador allowed the Natio to leapfrog Los Canaleros in the table. 

One notable aspect of their performances so far is the defence, in their six group games so far, they have kept three clean sheets, something they hope to maintain as they go into the final match. 

El Salvador manager Hernan Dario Gomez pictured as Panama boss on June 23, 2018

As for El Salvador, they would have had higher hopes going into the final-round campaign after they started with a late victory against Guatemala. 

Despite their opening win, El Salvador have failed to pick up any points in the following four games, with the 44-year wait for a World Cup appearance continuing. 

Although their journey to the World Cup is over, El Salvador will be hoping to get back to winning ways and end their campaign on a high. 

With just two goals scored and eight conceded, Hernan Dario Gomez had little to work with, as his side have consistently struggled to maintain defensive discipline while offering minimal threat going forward. 

The pair last met back in October in a tightly fought 1-0 win for Panama with Jose Fajardo scoring the only goal. 

Panama World Cup Qualifying - North Central America form:

W D D W D W

Panama form (all competitions):

D D D W D W 

El Salvador World Cup Qualifying - North Central America form:

D W L L L L

El Salvador form (all competitions):

L W L L L L


Team News

Cecilio Watrerman celebrates his winning goal for Panama on March 20, 2025

There could be a battle for a starting spot for Panama after striker Cecilio Waterman scored twice and was later replaced by Fajardo who also found the back of the net after coming on. 

Christiansen has looked to make a settled choice on his number one goalkeeper, so expect Al-Fayha's Orlando Mosquera to start between the sticks again.

The Dane is also likely to stick with his favored back three which contained Carlos Harvey, Andres Andrade and Fidel Escobar last time out. 

As for the visitors, they appear to have come away from the penultimate group game with no added injuries. 

However, changes could be made following the 4-0 thrashing they endured a few days ago. 

Shot stopper Mario Gonzalez is closing in on his 50th international appearance and is expected to be in goal once again for La Selecta. 

Panama possible starting lineup:

Mosquera; Harvey, Escobar, Andrade; Blackman, Godoy, Carrasquilla, Davis; Londono, Waterman, Martinez

El Salvador possible starting lineup:

Gonzalez; Valladares, Sibrian, Gomez, Climaco; Landaverde, Diaz, Cerritos; Tejada, Gil, Henriquez 


SM words green background

We say: Panama 3-0 El Salvador


 

Yet to lose and looking to move back top, Panama will be looking for their second win over El Salvador in just over a month. Facing a side who are leaky at the back and rarely threatening going forward, we expect Panama to finish the third round of qualifying unbeaten and take all three points against El Salvador. 

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



 

ID:585825:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect6834:
Written by
Calum Burrowes
No Data Analysis info

Previews by email

Click here to get Sports Mole's daily email of previews and predictions for every major game!

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
Read more about Andres Andrade Carlos Harvey Cecilio Waterman Ruiz Fidel Escobar Hernan Gomez Jose Fajardo Orlando Mosquera Thomas Christiansen Football
rhs 2.0
LIVE
Reims Sainte-Anne
1-0
GFC Ajaccio
1pm
Bobigny
vs
Amicale Villeneuve-Garenne
FT
Granville
3-1
Dinan Lehon
1pm
AS Vitre
vs
Plouvorn
1pm
Montceau
vs
L'Etrat La Tour Sportif
1pm
Sable FC
vs
Saint-Malo
1pm
MJEP Cormontreuil
vs
Porto Portugais Amiens
1pm
Loon-Plage
vs
Bethune
FT
FCOSK 06
2-3
Biesheim
1pm
Saint-Meziery
vs
Perigny
1pm
Sarreguemines
vs
Furiani-Agliani
1pm
Auch
vs
Canet Roussillon
1pm
Drancy JA
vs
Beauvais
1pm
ASS Still Mutzig
vs
Raon l'Etape
1pm
SA Merignac
vs
Colomiers US
FT
Union Saint-Jean
1-0
Angouleme
1pm
Saint-Cyr Collonges
vs
Evian
FT
Racing Besançon
4-0
Thionville Lusitanos
1pm
Touraine
vs
RC Epernay
1pm
Bassin d' Arcachon Sud
vs
Blagnac
1pm
AA Lapalisse
vs
Poitiers
1pm
Cambrai
vs
Feignies-Aulnoye
1pm
AS Montreal-La Cluse
vs
Chalon
1pm
AS St Brice Courcelles
vs
FC Bogny Sur Meuse
1pm
Atom Sports Pierrelatte
vs
Lyon-Duchere
1pm
Beaumont Sa
vs
Aubervilliers
1pm
Camon
vs
US Lusitanos
1pm
Croix Iris CF
vs
Racing Colombes 92
1pm
Avion
vs
Torcy
1pm
CS Pledran
vs
Stade Plabennec
1pm
Boé Bon Encontre
vs
Bordeaux
1pm
Entente Nord Lozere
vs
US Ecotay Moingt
1pm
ES Capelle Grande
vs
SC Abbeville
1pm
FC 2 Rives 82
vs
AS Mazeres Uzos Rontignon
1pm
FC Pen Hir Camaret
vs
Les Sables
1pm
Rhone-Vallee
vs
Grasse
1pm
FC Villars L'Isle Smb
vs
Sarre-Union
1pm
Avenir Sportif de Gouzon
vs
Chauvigny
1pm
Longuenesse
vs
Bondues
1pm
Olympique Marcquois
vs
OS Aire-Sur-La-Lys
FT
Orvault SF
1-3
Les Herbiers
1pm
Saint-Amand
vs
Dieppe
1pm
Savigneux Montbrison
vs
Feurs
1pm
Seignosse Capbreton Soustons
vs
Marmande
1pm
SS Allinges
vs
Istres
1pm
Steenvoorde
vs
FC Chambly
1pm
Montmorillon
vs
SC Beaucouze
1pm
US Le Poinconnet
vs
Chamalieres
1pm
US Mauguio Carnon
vs
Selongey
1pm
US Premonte St Gobain
vs
US Chantilly
1pm
Wittenheim US
vs
Freyming


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!