Sports Mole previews Wednesday's World Cup Qualifying - North Central America clash between Panama and El Salvador, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Panama and El Salvador will both resume their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaigns when they meet at the Rommel Fernandez Stadium on Wednesday in the final group game of the CONCACAF qualifiers.

The hosts, Los Canaleros, currently sit second on nine points from five matches, while La Selecta occupy bottom place with three points and can not qualify.

Match preview

Wednesday night's hosts will aim to strengthen their bid to make a second World Cup finals appearance, having made their debut in the 2018 edition.

Currently second in the third round of CONCACAF qualifying, Panama remain unbeaten and require three points, and results to go in the favour, if they are to reclaim top spot.

Despite their unbeaten start, Thomas Christiansen's side have drawn three of their six group matches, demonstrating that more cutting edge in those games could have seen them enter the final fixture with first place already sealed.

Against Guatemala, Panama led 2-0 before being pegged back to 2-2 and eventually found a winner to maintain their unbeaten start, but Suriname's 4-0 triumph over El Salvador allowed the Natio to leapfrog Los Canaleros in the table.

One notable aspect of their performances so far is the defence, in their six group games so far, they have kept three clean sheets, something they hope to maintain as they go into the final match.

As for El Salvador, they would have had higher hopes going into the final-round campaign after they started with a late victory against Guatemala.

Despite their opening win, El Salvador have failed to pick up any points in the following four games, with the 44-year wait for a World Cup appearance continuing.

Although their journey to the World Cup is over, El Salvador will be hoping to get back to winning ways and end their campaign on a high.

With just two goals scored and eight conceded, Hernan Dario Gomez had little to work with, as his side have consistently struggled to maintain defensive discipline while offering minimal threat going forward.

The pair last met back in October in a tightly fought 1-0 win for Panama with Jose Fajardo scoring the only goal.

Panama World Cup Qualifying - North Central America form:

W D D W D W

Panama form (all competitions):

D D D W D W

El Salvador World Cup Qualifying - North Central America form:

D W L L L L

El Salvador form (all competitions):

L W L L L L

Team News

There could be a battle for a starting spot for Panama after striker Cecilio Waterman scored twice and was later replaced by Fajardo who also found the back of the net after coming on.

Christiansen has looked to make a settled choice on his number one goalkeeper, so expect Al-Fayha's Orlando Mosquera to start between the sticks again.

The Dane is also likely to stick with his favored back three which contained Carlos Harvey, Andres Andrade and Fidel Escobar last time out.

As for the visitors, they appear to have come away from the penultimate group game with no added injuries.

However, changes could be made following the 4-0 thrashing they endured a few days ago.

Shot stopper Mario Gonzalez is closing in on his 50th international appearance and is expected to be in goal once again for La Selecta.

Panama possible starting lineup:

Mosquera; Harvey, Escobar, Andrade; Blackman, Godoy, Carrasquilla, Davis; Londono, Waterman, Martinez

El Salvador possible starting lineup:

Gonzalez; Valladares, Sibrian, Gomez, Climaco; Landaverde, Diaz, Cerritos; Tejada, Gil, Henriquez

We say: Panama 3-0 El Salvador

Yet to lose and looking to move back top, Panama will be looking for their second win over El Salvador in just over a month. Facing a side who are leaky at the back and rarely threatening going forward, we expect Panama to finish the third round of qualifying unbeaten and take all three points against El Salvador.

