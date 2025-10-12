Preview: Panama vs Suriname - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Wednesday's World Cup Qualifying - North Central America clash between Panama and Suriname, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Panama and Suriname return to action in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they go head to head in a crunch Group A fixture at the Rommel Fernandez Gutierrez Stadium on Tuesday.

The race for a place in the mundial remains fully open, as all four nations sit within three points in the standings heading into the final three games, and defeat here could prove damaging to either side’s chances.

Match preview

Ranked 29th in the latest FIFA World Rankings, Panama have their sights on returning to the World Cup, having missed out in 2022, when they finished fifth in the qualifying standings.

In truth, making the tournament next year will be an impressive feat for Panama, who made their first-ever appearance in 2018, when they lost each of their three games in France to finish rock-bottom in Group G.

Having kicked off their qualifying campaign with consecutive stalemates against Suriname and Guatemala, Thomas Christiansen’s men picked up their first win in Group A on Saturday, when they edged out El Salvador 1-0 in San Salvador.

Veteran forward Jose Fajardo made his mark for Panama once again as he finished off a well-worked team goal in the 55th minute to hand them all three points at the Cuscatlan Stadium.

Seated at 131st in the latest FIFA World Rankings, Suriname can take pride in their performance in the qualifiers so far as they are well in contention to secure a first-ever qualification.

Coming off the back of a disappointing outing in the Gold Cup back in June, when they finished last in Group A with one point from a possible 9, Stanley Menzo’s men kicked off their qualifying campaign with a goalless draw against Panama on September 4.

Suriname followed their opening-day performance with another solid display against El Salvador five days later, when Radinio Balker and Dhoraso Moreo Klas hit the target to hand them a 2-1 victory before playing out a 1-1 draw with Guatemala last Friday.

Twenty-eight-year-old forward Darwin Lom put Guatemala in front with a sublime finish in the 75th minute, but substitute Virgil Misidjan came up clutch for De Natio as he netted in the 94th minute to force a share of the spoils at the Dr. Franklin Essed Stadium.

Suriname have picked up five points from the first nine available to sit top of the Group A standings, level on points with second-placed Panama and just three points above rock-bottom Guatemala.

Team News

Norwich City defender Jose Cordoba was forced off injured after just 12 minutes against El Salvador last time out and the 24-year-old is a major doubt for Panama.

Should he fail to shake off the injury, Puerto Cabello FC man Jiovany Ramos should come into the fold, teaming up with Andres Andrade and 30-year-old Fidel Escobar in the back three.

With his strike against El Salvador, Fajardo has now moved up to ninth place in the Panama all-time scoring chart with 16 goals in 59 appearances and the 32-year-old, who made his debut in October 2017, should lead the attack once again.

As for Suriname, Kilmarnock forward Djenairo Daniels is a major doubt for the trip to the Rommel Fernandez Gutierrez Stadium after being forced off injured just 20 minutes after coming on as a substitute in the second half.

Misidjan caught the eye with his four-minute cameo at the Dr. Franklin Essed Stadium and the NEC Nijmegen man could be rewarded with a starting role on Tuesday, forming the front three with Jay-Roy Grot and Osasuna striker Sheraldo Becker.

Panama possible starting lineup:

Mosquera; Andrade, Ramos, Escobar; Davis, Carrasquilla, Martinez, Murillo; Barcenas, Rodriguez, Fajardo

Suriname possible starting lineup:

Vessen; Anderson, Pina, Denswil, Haps; Paal, Lonwijk; Becker, Chery, Misidjan; Grot

We say: Panama 2-0 Suriname

With defeat here being damaging for Panama and Suriname, we are expecting a tight match at the Rommel Fernandez Gutierrez Stadium as nations look to take pole position in Group A.

Given their superior and more experienced group, Christiansen’s side are firm favourites on paper and we predict they will come away with the desired result in front of their home fans.

