Sports Mole previews Friday's World Cup Qualifying - North Central America clash between Suriname and Guatemala, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Suriname play host to Guatemala in their latest CONCACAF World Cup qualifier on Friday looking for the win that will strengthen their hold of top spot in Group A.

While the visitors sit in bottom spot after two games, victory will see them move level on points with their hosts and throw the group wide open at the halfway stage.

Match preview

Sitting at 131st in the FIFA World Rankings, few people would have foreseen Suriname being in contention for a debut at the 2026 World Cup, but Natio are just four wins away from a surprise appearance.

Panama and El Salvador were perceived to be the favourites in this group, yet Suriname collected four points from September's double-header against the pair.

On the back of a goalless draw at home to Panama, Suriname stunned El Salvador with a 2-1 victory in San Salvador, Dhoraso Klas netting an 81st-minute winner to secure what could prove to be the most pivotal triumph in the nation's history.

There is, of course, a long way to go, but Stanley Menzo's side have only taken positives from pushing Costa Rica and Mexico at the Gold Cup, losing 4-3 and 2-0 respectively to their more illustrious opponents.

They represent their only two defeats in nine games during 2025, also keeping five clean sheets during that period, and success on Friday would leave a nation that has failed with 12 of their last 14 attempts to qualify for the Gold Cup dreaming of the unthinkable.

Guatemala find themselves in a similar position having never reached the World Cup finals, but they were fancied far more than Suriname before the final stage of qualification began.

For the first time since 1996, Guatemala reached the Gold Cup semi-finals earlier this year, overcoming Jamaica and Canada before losing 2-1 to the United States in the last four.

Succumbing 1-0 at home to El Salvador in the opening game of this group came as a bitter blow, yet the situation can still be salvaged after a 1-1 draw with Panama.

With three points separating top and bottom, everything is to play for, and Luis Fernando Tena's side will put themselves into an advantageous position if they can win either of their next two games, completing their away schedule in the process.

Suriname and Guatemala have not squared off since back in 2004, while Guatemala have never suffered defeat (W2 L1) in three games with Suriname.

Suriname World Cup Qualifying - North Central America form:

W D D W

Suriname form (all competitions):

D L L D D W

Guatemala World Cup Qualifying - North Central America form:

W L L D

Guatemala form (all competitions):

L W W L L D

Team News

Suriname will be forced into at least one change with right-back Liam van Gelderen missing out through injury.

Former Middlesbrough defender Anfernee Dijksteel should come into the team as his straight replacement.

Meanwhile, Klas is pushing for a recall after his winning goal in El Salvador, Jean-Paul Boetius most likely to drop down to the substitutes' bench.

Tena is in a position where he could select the same Guatemala XI, a realistic possibility on the back of the draw in Panama.

However, Rubio Rubin may return down the centre of the attack in place of Arquimides Ordonez, who is yet to net for his country in 10 appearances.

Veteran MK Dons midfielder Nathaniel Mendez-Laing is expected to be named among the substitutes.

Suriname possible starting lineup:

Vaesen; Dijksteel, Balker, Pinas, Van der Kust; Paal, Klas; Becker, Lonwijk, Margaret; Vlijter

Guatemala possible starting lineup:

Hagen; Herrera, Ardon, Pinto, Samayoa, Morales; Santis, Franco, Rosales, Munoz; Rubin

We say: Suriname 1-1 Guatemala

The momentum is undoubtedly with Suriname after claiming four points from games where they would have been perceived to be underdogs. However, with the pressure intensifying, we are backing the visitors to earn a share of the spoils, a result that would not suit either nation.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email