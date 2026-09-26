Preview: Belgium vs France - prediction, team news, lineups

Hoping to continue their winning start under Zinedine Zidane, France will travel to face Belgium at Stade Roi Baudouin for their UEFA Nations League A showdown on Monday.

Les Bleus are aiming to build on their opening-day success, while the Red Devils are keen to follow up their first victory under new boss Mark van Bommel.

Match preview

Belgium came into this international break after being eliminated at the quarter-final stage during World Cup 2026, but fans will be hoping that victory in Van Bommel's first match in charge has started them on a path to triumph at Euro 2028.

The Red Devils beat Italy 2-0 on Friday, courtesy of a first-half opener from Mika Godts, and a second-half sealer by Dodi Lukebakio.

Result aside, that win marked the first time in five matches that Belgium kept a clean sheet, a positive omen ahead of Monday's showdown against the most well-stocked attacking force in Europe.

Van Bommel is set for his inaugural home fixture as coach, and considering the level of opposition, he will be leaning on the Red Devils' impressive record when playing as the hosts, who boast a nine-game unbeaten run featuring six wins prior to kick off.

However, while Belgium have not lost as the nominal home side since November 2024, they have tasted defeat in each of their last five meetings with France, a streak that goes back to June 2015.

© Iconsport / BELGA PHOTO, BRUNO FAHY

France enjoyed enormous success under former manager Didier Deschamps, and while his successor, Zidane, has a commendable trophy haul to his name, the ex-boss' shoes will be difficult to fill.

Les Blues locked horns with Turkey on Friday, when a Kylian Mbappe effort was enough to secure all three points in a hard-fought 1-0 win on the road.

While Zidane will have been relieved to earn victory in his first match, it would be fair to say that it was far from a dominant display by France, who recorded 64% possession yet produced just 1.17 expected goals - less than Turkey's 1.21 xG.

To make matters worse, Mbappe suffered a knee injury shortly after scoring the winner, and the Real Madrid star will be sidelined for at least a few weeks as a result.

That means France will be without their most dangerous forward on Monday, but considering they have won eight and drawn one of their last nine matches when playing as the away team, fans will be optimistic about Les Bleus' chances.

Belgium Nations League form:

France Nations League form:

Team News

© Iconsport

Belgium will be without versatile forward Leandro Trossard, as he works his way back from a heel issue, though Mika Godts should be ready to start on the left of a three-man unit featuring Kevin De Bruyne and Diego Moreira behind striker Charles De Ketelaere.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Nathan Ngoy is likely to line up alongside Brandon Mechele at centre-back, flanked by full-backs Timothy Castagne and Maxim De Cuyper.

As for France, they are missing talisman Kylian Mbappe after he was forced off with a knee injury against Turkey.

In his absence, expect to see Ousmane Demeble operate in a centre-forward role, supported from out wide by Michael Olise and Desire Doue.

Manu Kone looks set to start at the base of midfield alongside Adrien Rabiot, while Manchester City's Rayan Cherki takes up a more attacking, creative role.

Belgium possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Castagne, Ngoy, Mechele, De Cuyper; Raskin, Tielemans; Moreira, De Bruyne, Godts; De Ketelaere

France possible starting lineup:

Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Lacroix, Truffert; Cherki, Kone, Rabiot; Olise, Dembele, Doue

We say: Belgium 1-2 France

Belgium made a strong start under Van Bommel last time out, and will be expecting to be competitive on Monday.

However, France have an excellent record against the Red Devils, and their attacking quality - even in the absence of Mbappe - may see them secure a narrow win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.