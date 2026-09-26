Preview: Jamaica vs Honduras - prediction, team news, lineups

Jamaica welcome Honduras to the Kingston National Stadium on Tuesday morning for their second CONCACAF Nations League match of the current international break.

In their opening fixture, the Reggae Boyz claimed a 3-2 victory over Guatemala, while Los Catrachos were beaten by the same scoreline against Suriname.

Match preview

Possessing arguably their strongest crop of talent since their only prior participation in the tournament finals 28 years ago, Jamaica would have been bitterly disappointed to narrowly miss out on qualifying for this summer’s World Cup.

Falling short of automatic group qualification by just a point, finishing runners up to tournament debutants Curacao in Group B of North & Central America, Rudolph Speid’s men entered the playoff rounds and booked their place in the decisive tie following a 1-0 semi-final win over New Caledonia.

That is where their qualification bid came to an agonising end though as after a goalless 90 minutes at the Estadio Akron, Axel Tuanzebe’s strike from close range sent the Reggae Boyz home and DR Congo through to the summer’s tournament.

However, kicking their Nations League campaign off by coming from behind to claim a 3-2 win against Guatemala on Friday, Tuesday’s hosts seemed to have bounced back well from their letdown and currently sit alongside El Salvador in the Group B promotion places.

The Reggae Boyz will certainly be confident of climbing to the table’s summit in the coming week too, as they face a Honduras side who they have beaten in four of the previous five matches between the teams and not lost at home against for 26 years.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Despite finishing second and only behind Haiti in qualifying Group C, posting nine points from their six matches, Honduras marginally missed out on the opportunity of a playoff tie on goals scored, with Suriname netting three more than Los Catrachos.

Having not lost any of their first four qualification games, keeping a clean sheet in each of those matches, Jose Francisco Molina’s men looked set for only their fourth ever appearance at the World Cup, but after failing to win either of their final two fixtures, Honduras’ tournament wait will now extend to at least 16 years.

After drawing with Peru and falling to defeat against Argentina in Texas, Los Catrachos also surrendered an early lead to start their Nations League campaign off with a frustrating 3-2 loss to Suriname, meaning they are now five matches without victory for the first time in four years.

Failing to win any of their previous eight matches against the Reggae Boyz, Molina will be eyeing up Tuesday’s bout as the perfect opportunity to get his team back firing though and hopefully pull Honduras out of the Group B relegation zone.

Jamaica CONCACAF Nations League form:

Jamaica form (all competitions):

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Honduras CONCACAF Nations League form:

Honduras form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Insidefoto

Leon Bailey’s omission from the squad is undoubtedly the main blow for Jamaica as the 29-year-old continues to recover from an ankle injury sustained earlier this month, joining Norwich City’s Andre Brooks and Udinese’s Keinan Davis on the sidelines.

Having started on the right flank against Guatemala, it is likely that Tyreece Campbell will fill the winger’s void once again on Tuesday and will be looking to open his account for the Reggae Boyz.

Scoring the first and assisting the second of the hosts’ three goals on Friday, Luton Town midfielder Kasey Palmer looks to be one of Speid’s key figures in this international break and is certain to start on the left side of Jamaica’s attack.

After netting Honduras’ equaliser in the first-half against Suriname, 18-year-old Lugano forward Dereck Moncada left the field in tears having sustained a muscle issue, making it unlikely he will feature on Tuesday.

Nixon Cruz has also withdrawn from the Los Catrachos squad after picking up a knee problem, while Edwin Rodriguez is currently a doubt with a muscle injury suffered against Luis Angel Firpo.

Scoring eight goals in his previous nine competitive fixtures, Bryan Rochez is the visitors’ dangerman and will be eager to make it a trio of strikes in his latest three Honduras matches this week.

Jamaica possible starting lineup:

Blake; Webster, Latibeaudiere, Lowe, Gray; Hayden, Anderson; Campbell, East, Palmer; Burrell

Honduras possible starting lineup:

Menjivar; Melendez, Maldonado, Vega, Rosales; Arriaga, Reyes; Vargas, Toro, Palma; Rochez

We say: Jamaica 3-1 Honduras

With both teams suffering an agonising end to their World Cup qualification aspirations, there will be a strong drive to turn this year’s CONCACAF Nations League campaign into a success by booking their ticket to the competition’s playoff phase.

Although Honduras are bound to improve on their dismal matchday one defeat, we think Jamaica will add to their success against Guatemala by claiming victory on Tuesday evening and putting themselves in the Group B drivers seat.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.