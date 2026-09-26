Sunday's Nations League predictions including Norway vs. Portugal, Germany vs. Greece

Today's UEFA Nations League predictions include Erling Haaland's Norway against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, as well as Germany vs. Greece and Serbia vs. Netherlands.

© Imago

Lithuania will be aiming to make it back-to-back wins in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League when they welcome Azerbaijan on Sunday evening.

The hosts have already started their League D Group 2 campaign, beating Liechtenstein 2-0 on Thursday, but this will represent Azerbaijan's first game in the section.

We say: Lithuania 1-1 Azerbaijan

This is a tough match to call, and we are expecting it to be close in terms of the scoreline. Cases can be made for either to win it, but a tight fixture could finish all square.

> Click here to read our full preview for Lithuania vs. Azerbaijan, including team news and predicted lineups

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Gibraltar and Andorra square off in their UEFA Nations League Group D1 fixture on Sunday.

While the home side are playing their first match of the 2026-27 campaign, Andorra suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Malta on Thursday.

We say: Gibraltar 1-1 Andorra

After the disappointment of Thursday night, Andorra will recognise that only a win will do if they want to remain competitive in the group. However, on home territory, Gibraltar have the potential to keep things tight, especially against similar opposition, and a low-scoring draw looks the most likely outcome.

> Click here to read our full preview for Gibraltar vs. Andorra, including team news and predicted lineups

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Both winners on the opening matchday, Austria and Kosovo will continue their UEFA Nations League campaigns on Sunday evening, when they convene in Vienna.

Playing the second of four fixtures during this international period, the pair sit top of League B Group 3, which also features Kosovo and the Republic of Ireland.

We say: Austria 2-1 Kosovo

The early signs suggest this pair could be vying for first place in Group 3 when it reaches its climax in November.

Managed by German coaches - albeit with very different styles - both pose a real threat in the final third, but Austria have a stronger midfield and more options on the bench.

> Click here to read our full preview for Austria vs. Kosovo, including team news and predicted lineups

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Both looking to collect their maiden victories of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League campaign, Serbia and a new-look Netherlands clash at Stadion Rajko Mitic in Belgrade on Sunday afternoon.

Orlovi are hoping to make amends after last-minute heartbreak at the hands of Greece earlier in the week, whilst Oranje are seeking to build on a positive point against Germany on Thursday night.

We say: Serbia 1-3 Netherlands

After a last-minute defeat to Greece on Thursday, Serbia are lacking in confidence and could be in line for another difficult Belgrade occasion.

With a point already in the bag, the Netherlands will be the favourites to record their maiden victory under Xavi this weekend.

> Click here to read our full preview for Serbia vs. Netherlands, including team news and predicted lineups

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Denmark and Wales will both be bidding to bounce back from defeats when they continue their respective UEFA Nations League campaigns with a clash on Sunday night.

Wales were beaten 1-0 by Portugal in their League A Group 4 opener, while Denmark suffered a 3-2 loss to Norway in their first match of the 2026-27 tournament.

We say: Denmark 2-1 Wales

Both sides suffered narrow defeats last time out, and we are expecting this to be close in terms of the scoreline. However, home advantage could help Denmark secure all three points.

> Click here to read our full preview for Denmark vs. Wales, including team news and predicted lineups

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Fresh off the back of opening wins in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League, Norway and Portugal will lock horns for an intriguing encounter on Sunday night.

Norway started their League A Group 4 campaign with a 3-2 victory over Denmark, while Portugal opened their tournament with a 1-0 success over Wales.

We say: Norway 1-1 Portugal

Haaland vs. Ronaldo?

Norway have established themselves as a strong international outfit, and this is shaping up to be a very interesting match in the Nations League.

We are finding it difficult to back either with any real confidence, and both managers would likely accept a draw if it were offered ahead of kickoff.

> Click here to read our full preview for Norway vs. Portugal, including team news and predicted lineups

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Both beaten on the opening matchday, the Republic of Ireland and Israel will continue their UEFA Nations League campaigns on Sunday evening, when they meet in neutral Hungary.

Before the second of four quickfire fixtures during this international period, the pair trail behind early leaders Austria and Kosovo in League B Group 3.

We say: Israel 1-1 Republic of Ireland

These teams could be locked in a relegation battle as the campaign progresses, and their first contest is set to end in a draw.

Though Ireland have tightened up their back line, they only have one route to goal; so it will be another low-scoring affair, amid a very strange, subdued atmosphere in Debrecen.

> Click here to read our full preview for Israel vs. Ireland, including team news and predicted lineups

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Fighting for their first win of the Jurgen Klopp era, Germany welcome rising force Greece to WWK Arena in Augsburg for a UEFA Nations League A clash of significant importance on Sunday night.

Die Mannschaft were forced to settle for a point in the Netherlands earlier in the week, whilst Piratiko enjoyed a last-minute success in Serbia on Thursday night, commencing their campaign with three points.

We say: Germany 2-1 Greece

Back on home soil for the first time since their embarrassing World Cup exit, Germany will be desperate to put on a good display this weekend.

Greece's elite-nation credentials will be severely tested by Klopp's side, who are likely to earn their maiden win of the Nations League campaign.

> Click here to read our full preview for Germany vs. Greece, including team news and predicted lineups