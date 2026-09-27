Barcelona finances: £625m La Liga spending-limit recovery explained

Barcelona's La Liga squad cost limit has risen by around £625m in five years, completing a remarkable recovery from the financial restrictions that once left the Catalan giants with a negative spending ceiling.

La Liga's latest figures give Barcelona a squad cost limit of €582.7m (£501m) for the 2026-27 season, putting the club back in a position to operate with financial room that appeared almost unimaginable at the height of their crisis.

Real Madrid remain comfortably ahead with a record €832.7m (£716m) limit, leaving a gap of approximately £215m between Spain's two biggest clubs.

However, that difference looks very different when compared with 2021-22, when Barcelona's limit had fallen to -€144m (-£124m) while Madrid could spend up to €739m (£635m).

Barcelona have recovered £625m of La Liga spending power

La Liga's squad cost limit should not be confused with a club's actual wage bill.

The calculation covers fixed and variable salaries, social security costs, bonuses, transfer acquisition costs, agents' commissions and the annual amortisation of transfer fees. Clubs are also not required to use the full amount available to them.

For Barcelona, the movement from -€144m to €582.7m represents a swing of almost €727m, or approximately £625m, in just five years.

The scale of that turnaround becomes even clearer against Madrid. At Barcelona's lowest point, the difference between the two clubs stood at €883m (£759m). It is now just under €250m (£215m), meaning Barca have erased more than £540m of that extreme gap.

The recovery has also begun to translate into greater freedom in the transfer market. Barcelona spent heavily during the latest summer window, their biggest outlay for several years, after seasons in which registrations, spending restrictions and emergency financial measures repeatedly shaped their recruitment.

According to AS, structural cost reductions have played an important role in improving the numbers, alongside increased commercial income and revenue connected to the redevelopment of Camp Nou.

The reopening of part of the stadium has been particularly significant, while Barcelona's VIP-box programme has also generated substantial income during the rebuilding process.

The improvement does not mean that Barcelona's wider financial problems have disappeared. The club continue to carry major liabilities linked particularly to the Espai Barca project, even after returning to annual revenues above €1bn.

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Camp Nou move could put Barcelona's progress under pressure

Barcelona's recovery is substantial, but the next phase of the Camp Nou project means the upward trajectory may not continue uninterrupted.

The Catalan club are expected to return temporarily to the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys during the 2027-28 campaign while further work, including the installation of the Camp Nou roof, is carried out.

That move is expected to reduce matchday revenue compared with playing at their redeveloped home and, according to AS, could consequently lower Barcelona's La Liga spending limit again.

It creates an unusual situation for Joan Laporta's administration. Camp Nou is one of the main assets expected to drive Barcelona's long-term commercial growth, yet completing the project could temporarily restrict the financial room that the club have spent several years rebuilding.

That tension is already visible in the way Barcelona have financed their return to major transfer spending, with higher revenues and greater La Liga flexibility offset by the continuing cost of the stadium redevelopment and historic liabilities.

There is nevertheless considerable optimism over the longer-term picture. Barcelona reportedly expect the redeveloped stadium and its commercial spaces to become major revenue generators, with the club targeting total annual income of around €1.45bn by the 2030-31 season.

Madrid therefore remain well ahead in immediate spending capacity, but the comparison is no longer remotely as one-sided as it was five years ago.

Barcelona have moved from a negative La Liga limit to more than half a billion pounds of permitted squad expenditure. The next test is whether that £625m recovery can survive one more temporary move away from Camp Nou.