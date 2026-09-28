Preview: Belize vs Saint Vincent & the Grenadines - prediction, team news, lineups

First place in Group D will be up for grabs on Wednesday when Belize welcome Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to FFB Stadium in Belmopan on matchday two at the CONCACAF Nations League.

Both sides won their opening League B outings over the weekend with Belize blanking Sint Maarten 1-0 and Vincy Heat hanging onto a 2-1 triumph over French Guiana.

Match preview

Belize's quest for promotion to the top flight of this competition began well on matchday one.

Philip Marin’s men did not allow a single effort on target Saturday to collect their first win of 2026.

On Wednesday, they can extend their winning run in the Nations League to six matches, without conceding in those last five encounters.

Meanwhile, this team have won their last three Nations League affairs on home soil, winning two of those matches by a single goal.

The Jaguars have a 100% record when netting first in their last three games while losing their last six encounters when conceding the opener.

Belize can collect just their second victory against Saint Vincent & the Grenadines on Wednesday, and their first since 2011 in a World Cup qualifier (2-0)

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A strong start and some second-half resilience helped Saint Vincent & the Grenadines start League B action positively over the weekend.

Under Michael Findlay, who has led the team since August, they have a 100% record, winning both of his matches in charge by a single goal.

Another victory on Wednesday would give them three in a row for the first time since 2024.

On matchday two, they can extend their League B winning run to five games and claim a third straight Nations League triumph away from home.

The Eastern Caribbean team have scored multiple times in their last six Nations League matches, winning five of those.

Vincy Heat have a 100% record against Belize in this competition, outscoring them 5-1 in their two meetings in 2023.

Belize CONCACAF Nations League form:

Saint Vincent & the Grenadines CONCACAF Nations League form:

Team News

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On matchday two Kirsean Lopez has a chance to move into a tie with Harrison Rochez for eighth in all-time caps for Belize should he feature once again.

Nahjib Kazim Guerra had the only goal for them on matchday one, his first with the national team, while Woodrow West, who has the fifth most caps for the program, did not have to make a single stop for the clean sheet.

At Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Findlay started two players who feature at club level in his native Canada, goalkeepr Lemus Christopher, and defender Tristan Marshall.

Oalex Anderson netted a brace for them on matchday one of this tournament, putting him one behind Cornelius Stewart for second in all-time goals with 26, as the latter was an unused substitute during that outing.

Belize possible starting lineup:

West; Smith, Lennan, Pagoada, Guerra; Myvett; Hernandez, Polanco, Meza, Daniels; Avila

Saint Vincent & the Grenadines possible starting lineup:

Christopher; Marshall, Charles, Johnson, Franklyn; M. Joseph, Spring; Pierre, Stewart, Durant-Barbour; Anderson

We say: Belize 1-1 Saint Vincent & the Grenadines

These two teams appear to be the frontrunners in this group, and given the balance of each and how they performed on matchday one, we expect to see a hard-fought draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.