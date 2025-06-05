Preview: Belize vs Panama - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's World Cup Qualifying - North Central America clash between Belize and Panama, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Panama square off against Belize on Saturday with the opportunity to take a significant step forward towards progressing through to the next stage of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying.

At a time when the visitors sit in second place in Group D with maximum points, Belize have lost three times and have already been eliminated.

Match preview

As runners-up in the last editions of the Gold Cup and CONCACAF Nations League, there would be disappointment should Panama not qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Although they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Mexico in the recent Nations League final, Thomas Christiansen's side had previously recorded a surprise 1-0 victory over United States in California.

That, as well as their quarter-final success over Costa Rica, strengthened the feeling that they are justifying their 33rd place in the FIFA World Rankings.

While that may change once the level of opposition increases, Panama are well on the way to the third round of World Cup qualifying courtesy of wins over Guyana and Monserrat.

With Guyana playing Nicaragua this weekend, there is a realistic chance that victory over Belize will guarantee a top-two spot in Group D.

Belize, on the other hand, will bow out at this stage having conceded eight times across a three-game losing run.

Sitting at 179th in the world rankings, there is a massive gulf in class between these nations, and realistically an acceptance that this was as far as they were going to progress.

A year passed by between World Cup qualifying fixtures before the 1-0 defeat to Monserrat earlier this week, but losing 13-1 on aggregate to Costa Rica in Golf Cup qualification highlights their current standing on the world scene.

Daniel Bartolotta will at least be hoping that some pride can be restored against the 2018 World Cup participants.

Belize World Cup Qualifying - North Central America form:

Belize form (all competitions):

Panama World Cup Qualifying - North Central America form:

Panama form (all competitions):

Team News

Despite his game being a dead rubber, Belize may line up with a similar team from the Monserrat match.

With Izon Gill being withdrawn at half time of that game, Warren Moss could be drafted into the side in the number 10 role.

Adalberto Carrasquilla is missing for Panama so a change will need to be made in the engine room from the team that started the Nations League final.

Edward Cedeno may be provided with his debut alongside captain Anibal Godoy, Christiansen aware that a long-term replacement will be required for the 146-cap star at some stage.

Cecilio Waterman is in line to lead the attack for the visitors.

Belize possible starting lineup:

West; Ayala, Nembhard, Pagoada, Guerra; Myvett, Polanco; Lopez, Moss, Reneau; Bernardez

Panama possible starting lineup:

Mosquera; Blackman, Cordoba, Farina, Harvey, Guiterrez; Martinez, Godoy, Cedeno, Rodriguez; Waterman

We say: Belize 0-3 Panama

Although Belize can take a certain level of confidence from only conceding once against Monserrat, facing Panama is a different challenge entirely. As such, we are predicting the visitors to cruise to victory with a clean sheet being kept in the process.

Data Analysis Our analysis of all available data, including recent performances and player stats, suggests the most likely outcome of this match is a Panama win with a probability of 39.76%. A win for Belize has a probability of 34.02% and a draw has a probability of 26.2%.

