Preview: Eritrea vs South Africa - prediction, team news, lineups

Qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations is starting to take shape in Group D, as Eritrea face South Africa on Wednesday, September 30, at the Al-Salaam Stadium in Cairo.

The Red Sea Camels currently do not have a stadium that fits international requirements, which is why their second group game is heading for the Egyptian capital.

Match preview

Eritrea have never qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations or the World Cup, for that matter, but they have taken a step closer this time around.

Hesham Yakan is the Egyptian-born head coach in charge of Eritrea, the first foreign coach for the nation in 18 years.

The former defender represented the Pharaohs at the 1990 World Cup, and he will be hoping to lead the Red Sea Camels to the promised land of next year's AFCON finals.

Being in Group D comes with the caveat that only one spot is available for qualification, due to co-hosts Kenya featuring as well.

The good news for the 'hosts' is that they secured a point against the Harambee Stars last week, and are in a good position to cause an upset in the group.

Eritrea are currently unbeaten under Yakan's guidance, but they have only played three games for the new manager.

Facing South Africa will certainly test Yakan's credentials as a coach and Eritrea's ambitions to book their spot at next year's tournament.

© Iconsport / George Hitchens / SOPA

On the note of new coaches, South Africa have also kicked off a new era, with Pitso Mosimane returning as the head coach of the national team.

His second stint got off to the best possible start, with Bafana Bafana recording a 2-1 home win over Guinea last weekend.

The visitors are on the brink of creating a slice of history by qualifying for their third consecutive AFCON for the first time since their run of appearances in 2000, 2002 and 2004.

Mosimane has a tough act to follow, after his predecessor, Hugo Broos, guided Bafana to their first-ever knockout appearance at a World Cup earlier this year.

South Africans want their side to participate in major tournaments, and Mosimane will understand that failing to deliver could mean the end of his second term as the head coach.

The travelling party are ranked 130 places higher than Eritrea, which means on paper there should only be one winner in this.

Eritrea Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying form:

D

Eritrea form (all competitions):

DLWWD

South Africa Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying form:

W

South Africa form (all competitions):

LDWLW

Team News

© Iconsport / Sydney Mahlangu BackpagePix

The biggest concern for the home side is Jamal Ali, as the defender had to be withdrawn after just 23 minutes on the pitch against Kenya.

Yonathan Sultan will likely keep his place in goal after he had a sterling performance last week, registering five saves, three of which were big chances.

Both of South Africa's goals last week came from their defenders, with Ime Okon scoring the opener.

Aubrey Modiba took a knock close to the hour mark, which is when Samukelo Kabini entered the fray, grabbing the winning goal 13 minutes from time.

Mosimane will hope that his forward line, including Oswin Appollis, Thapelo Maseko, Iqraam Rayners and Relebohile Mofokeng, can step up on Wednesday, especially against a team they are expected to beat.

Eritrea possible starting lineup:

Sultan; Fors, Misignha, Embaye, Idris; Tekie, Girmai; Yohannes, Teklezgi, Gerezgiher; Sulieman

South Africa possible starting lineup:

Williams; Sebelebele, Okon, Makhanya, Kabini; Sithole, Mokoena; Maseko, Mofokeng, Appollis; Rayners

We say: Eritrea 1-2 South Africa

South Africa should be too strong for Eritrea, but having said that, the visitors will struggle for a bit.

The home side have their tails up, and any complacency from the visitors will be punished.

With the Eritrea coach yet to be beaten, it should make for an intersting game.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.