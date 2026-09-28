Bruno Fernandes injury update as Man United sweat over the fitness of star player ahead of Tottenham clash

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes will reportedly be remaining with the Portugal squad for their final two UEFA Nations League matches in this period against Denmark and Norway.

The attacker was a notable absentee when Portugal faced Norway in the Nations League on Sunday.

Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus said that Fernandes was missing for what proved to be a 2-1 success at the weekend due to a "complicated" injury.

"In the game against Wales, we went in with all the available players but Bruno Fernandes came off with a complicated problem," Jesus said at his pre-game press conference.

"The other case [Fernandes] involves treatment and recovery time. He’s coming off an injury at United, and he told me he’s been playing with that pain for the last three games, which is hindering him. It was one of the factors that prevented Bruno from playing at his best against Wales."

© Imago / Mark Pain

Fernandes 'to remain' with Portugal squad despite injury issue

Fernandes was replaced in the final stages of the 1-0 win over Wales by Joao Neves.

Portugal have two more games during this international period, facing Denmark on Thursday, before taking on Norway on Saturday.

There had been suggestions that Fernandes could head back to Man United to recover.

However, according to The Sun, the decision has been made for the 32-year-old to remain with Portugal, as he looks to make his return against Denmark.

Fernandes has incredibly only missed six games for Man United through injury or illness since making the move to Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020.

The attacker has been in strong form for Man United this season, scoring four goals and registering one assist in seven appearances in all competitions.

© Imago / Crystal Pix / Dave Shopland/ Azzuu

Will Carrick be without Fernandes against Tottenham?

Man United will return to Premier League action against Tottenham Hotspur on October 10, and the Red Devils will be sweating over their fitness of their captain.

There is pressure on head coach Michael Carrick to deliver a positive result against Tottenham, and it would be a major blow for the 20-time English champions if Fernandes missed out.

However, the fact that he has remained with Portugal is positive news for Man United, who will be hoping that their star player has fully recovered from his injury issue.