Transfer news: Real Madrid star turned down Chelsea and Liverpool over the summer

Having been tipped as a possible departure during the last summer transfer window, Raul Asencio decided to stay at Real Madrid, turning down two English heavyweights in the process.

Raul Asencio had been given the green light to leave Real Madrid during the last summer transfer window. Boss Jose Mourinho was not against the Spanish centre-back's departure. However, despite the arrival of Ibrahima Konate, the 23-year-old never wanted to leave the club where he came through the academy.

He did, however, have some excellent opportunities. According to information from Marca, Raul Asencio received three eye-watering offers. Two came from the Premier League, with interest from Chelsea and Liverpool, while the other came from Turkey, accompanied by a financial proposal described as huge.

Chelsea and Liverpool made an offer for Raul Asencio

© Imago / Pressinphoto

The Spaniard turned down these advances, as he wants to fight for a starting role at Real Madrid. Raul Asencio did not reconsider his future, despite the arrival of an additional international centre-back and the chance to join another top European club.

For now, his decision has not necessarily paid off, as he is yet to play this season. Sidelined by a muscle injury until early September, the centre-back has since remained on the bench for Real Madrid's last three matches. It is worth noting that his summer was also marred by another off-field incident.

Having been acquitted in a case involving the unauthorised distribution of sexually explicit videos involving two young women, Raul Asencio was back in the headlines after being arrested for drink-driving with a blood alcohol level four times over the legal limit.

Finally Raul Asencio's time at Real Madrid?

© Iconsport / Oscar J. Barroso/AFP7 via ZUMA Press Wire

Jose Mourinho had been far from pleased with that episode and publicly criticised his defender. 'I am not happy, everyone makes mistakes, but making several is different,' the Special One had said at the time. Despite a turbulent few weeks, Raul Asencio could soon get his chance.

Indeed, Marca reports that with Dean Huijsen's red card against Atletico Madrid (2-1) and Ibrahima Konate's uncertain physical condition, the 23-year-old could earn his first minutes of the season after the international break.

With Eder Militao's long-term injury, Asencio and Antonio Rudiger are Real Madrid's only two academy-trained centre-backs currently available.