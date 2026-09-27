Bournemouth's Alex Scott January transfer stance 'revealed' amid Chelsea links

Bournemouth reportedly have no intention of selling Chelsea-linked Alex Scott in the January transfer window.

The West London club failed in their attempts to prise Scott away from the Vitality Stadium in the summer transfer window.

However, Chelsea are refusing to give up their pursuit and still view the Bournemouth man as a top target for their transfer business in 2027.

The Blues will look to recruit a new central midfielder in January after failing to replace Enzo Fernandez in the closing stages of the window.

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Bournemouth set out Scott January transfer stance

According to journalist Dean Jones for Flashscore, Bournemouth are bracing themselves for interest in Scott in the January market.

However, Marco Rose's side have no plans to sell such a key player in the middle of the season and will reject any offers should they arrive.

There is a belief that Scott will remain with Bournemouth until at least the end of the season, at which point he will only have one year left to run on his deal.

While he may have less than two years remaining on his deal, the south coast club reportedly value the England midfielder in the region of €110m (£95m).

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Why Bournemouth must keep Scott for rest of season

Scott has established a reputation as one of the Premier League's brightest midfielders during his time with the Cherries.

The 23-year-old started 34 of his 37 Premier League appearances last term, helping Bournemouth achieve European qualification for the first time in their history.

The Cherries will hope to be in the Europa League knockout rounds after the January window, and they will need to keep their best players if they are to make a deep run.

Bournemouth will also be aware that replacing a player of Scott's calibre in the winter window would be a tricky task, which will only reinforce their belief to retain his services until the end of the campaign.