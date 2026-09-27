Brazil lineup vs. Australia: Predicted XI for friendly clash including Vinicius Junior decision

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti is expected to make changes when his side face Australia for the second time in four days at Suncorp Stadium on Tuesday.

The Selecao drew 1-1 with Australia in Townsville on Friday, with Rayan bagging a stoppage-time equaliser after Nestory Irankunda gave the hosts the lead with a stunning free-kick.

Ancelotti has axed a number of senior names after a disappointing World Cup campaign and is using this international break to bring through several young prospects.

20-year-old Rayan is among them and he is likely to be rewarded with a start following his goal on Friday, with Estevao Willian set to drop to the bench.

Hugo Souza will continue in goal, with veteran stoppers Alisson and Ederson both dropped, while Vanderson could come into the side after replacing the injured Wesley in the squad.

Gabriel Magalhaes and Andrey Santos could also be handed starts, while experienced names like Vinicius Junior, Raphinha and Bruno Guimaraes are expected to keep their place.

Raphinha was Brazil's most dangerous threat in the first game, creating the most chances and taking the most shots, and he will be looking to continue his good form on Tuesday.

Brazil possible starting lineup:

Souza; Vanderson, Marquinhos, Gabriel, D. Santos; Guimaraes, A. Santos; Rayan, Raphinha, Vinicius Junior; Endrick