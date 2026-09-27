Preview: Northern Ireland vs Hungary - prediction, team news, lineups

Northern Ireland will look to make it back-to-back Nations League victories when they welcome Hungary to Windsor Park on Monday night.

Michael O'Neill's side opened their campaign with a dramatic 1-0 victory over Georgia, while Hungary suffered a narrow defeat to Ukraine in their first Group B fixture.

Match preview

Northern Ireland made the perfect start to their Nations League campaign by securing a 1-0 victory away to Georgia, with Shea Charles scoring a 99th-minute winner in Tbilisi.

The result marked their first-ever away win in the Nations League and the first victory at League B level, having earned promotion from League C during the 2024-25 edition of the competition.

Charles, who became the most expensive Northern Irish player of all time following his summer move to Fulham, had scored just once in his previous 35 appearances before producing the decisive moment against a Georgia side who have since sacked their manager.

His brother, Pierce Charles, also played a key role in the victory, saving a penalty from Georgia captain Khvicha Kvaratskhelia before the dramatic winner from the midfielder down the other end.

With Northern Ireland now returning to Belfast, O'Neill's side will be hoping to build on that result when they faced a Hungary side they last defeated in September 2014.

© Imago

Hungary, meanwhile, saw their four-match unbeaten run come to an end when they suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Ukraine in their Nations League opener.

Danylo Sikan scored shortly before half-time to give the visitors the lead, and that proved enough to condemn Marco Rossi's side to their first defeat of the year.

The Magyars created plenty of opportunities in Budapest, but they were unable to find a way through despite registering 17 shots on goal.

Rossi's side will now have to produce a stronger attacking display as they travel away from home for the first time since November 2025, having played their previous six matches on home soil.

Hungary will also be aware that they have won just once in their last seven Nations League group games as they look to respond to Friday's disappointment.

Northern Ireland Nations League form:

Hungary Nations League form:

Team News

© Imago / Every Second Media

Northern Ireland will be forced into a change from their latest outing after Sunderland defender Daniel Ballard was withdrawn late on in Georgia with an injury, with Paddy McNair the likely candidate to replace him.

The Charles brothers are expected to retain their places in goal and midfield, while stand-in captain Trai Hume should continue at full-back and Tottenham forward Jamie Donley is likely to lead the line.

As for the visitors, Hungary travel to Belfast with no further injury concerns but could make changes following their narrow defeat at home to Ukraine.

Rossi is expected to retain Liverpool duo Milos Kerkez and Dominik Szoboszlai, while Barnabas Varga will remain unavailable after being left out of the squad due to a thigh issue.

Northern Ireland possible starting lineup:

P. Charles; Atcheson, McNair, Brown; Hume, S. Charles, Galbraith, Devenny; Kelly, Donley, Price

Hungary possible starting lineup:

Toth; Bolla, Orban, Csinger, Kerkez; Vitalis, Csongvai, Schafer; Szobozlai; Redzic, Lukacs

We say: Northern Ireland 1-2 Hungary

Northern Ireland will be full of confidence after their dramatic win in Georgia, but Hungary should have enough quality to bounce back from their opening defeat.

We are backing the visitors to edge a closely fought contest and claim a 2-1 victory.

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