Liverpool issue Alexander Isak injury statement after striker suffers "heavy stamp" in Sweden victory

Liverpool have announced that Alexander Isak is withdrawing from Sweden duty and will return to Anfield due to a minor injury.

The striker started and scored in Sweden's 2-1 victory over Romania in Friday's UEFA Nations League opener, breaking the deadlock before Dennis Man's leveller and Viktor Gyokeres's winner.

Isak completed the full 90 minutes of the contest at the Strawberry Arena and was expected to continue up front for Graham Potter's side against Poland on Monday evening.

However, Liverpool confirmed on Sunday morning that the 27-year-old had sustained an unspecified issue and would be returning to the AXA Training Centre for further assessment.

"Alexander Isak is to return to Liverpool from international duty due to a minor injury," a statement on liverpoolfc.com read. "The striker will not be involved in Sweden’s three remaining fixtures in the current international break and will now be assessed by club medical staff at the AXA Training Centre."

What is Alexander Isak's injury?

© Iconsport / Sports Press Photo, SPP Sport Press Photo. / Alamy

Neither Liverpool nor Sweden have confirmed the exact nature of Isak's injury, but the forward revealed that his toe was trodden on during the victory over Romania.

Isak was reportedly seen 'limping' and 'grimacing in pain' after the incident in the second half, although he played down his injury when speaking to Sportbladet after the game.

"You can see it. It was a heavy stamp. Those of you who have played might know that it takes a few minutes for the pain to subside, but it was okay," Isak told the Swedish media.

It is unclear if Isak's withdrawal is related to his toe injury, or if the former Newcastle United man has sustained a separate issue which will require further assessment.

Isak has scored four goals and set up one more in seven appearances during a bright start to the 2026-27 season for Liverpool, after missing 30 games for club and country in all competitions last term.

How can Liverpool replace Alexander Isak?

© Iconsport / SPI

Isak's injury is untimely for more than one reason, as Liverpool face Manchester City in their first game back on October 11 and are still missing Hugo Ekitike due to a serious Achilles problem.

Andoni Iraola could therefore be missing both of his senior centre-forward options for the clash with Enzo Maresca's side, potentially opening the door for Lewis Koumas to make a shock start.

The 21-year-old started up front during Liverpool's 3-1 EFL Cup third-round win over Tottenham Hotspur and has made a further four appearances off the bench in the 2026-27 campaign.

Alternatively, either Bradley Barcola or Cody Gakpo could be deployed as a number nine, while Federico Chiesa would be another wildcard option if he returns from a back problem after the international break.