Preview: Scotland vs Switzerland - prediction, team news, lineups

Scotland welcome Switzerland to Hampden Park on Tuesday night for a matchday two clash in League B Group 1 of the UEFA Nations League.

The hosts are second in the table with one point, while the visitors are first with three points.

Match preview

Scotland were relegated from League A of the Nations League after a disastrous 3-0 second-leg defeat to Greece in their relegation/promotion play-off in 2024-25, sealing a 3-1 aggregate loss.

Scotland did manage to quickly bounce back from that relegation by securing their place at the 2026 World Cup with a superb qualifying campaign, finishing top of Group C with 13 points from six matches.

However, Scotland failed to maintain that momentum at the summer tournament, narrowly beating Haiti 1-0 before suffering back-to-back defeats against Morocco and Brazil, with many fans frustrated at the rather passive nature of the performances.

Steve Clarke subsequently stood down as Scotland manager after their elimination, with new boss Sebastien Pocognoli taking charge for the first time on Saturday.

The Belgian manager failed to record a victory in his first match, drawing 0-0 with Slovenia, but there were certainly plenty of encouraging signs, including Scotland creating four big chances and an impressive 2.16xG.

Now set to take on Switzerland, the toughest challengers in Group 1, Pocognoli will be looking for a similar performance paired with a clinical edge in front of goal.

© Imago / IMAGO / STEINSIEK.CH / JOERAN STEINSIEK

Switzerland, however, are certain to pose more of a threat than Slovenia, who managed just four shots and 0.47xG in the first matchday.

Switzerland were also relegated from League A of the Nations League in 2024-25 after finishing bottom of Group 4 with just two points from six matches.

However, Murat Yakin's side immediately rebounded from that disastrous campaign, winning seven and drawing three of their next 10 matches, including booking their place at the 2026 World Cup with an unbeaten record and first-placed finish in Group B.

Switzerland's fine form continued at the summer tournament, progressing from Group B with seven points before beating both Algeria and Colombia in the knockout rounds.

Switzerland's World Cup run eventually came to an end against Argentina in the quarter-finals, with Yakin's side conceding twice in extra-time after being reduced to 10-men earlier in the game when Breel Embolo was controversially dismissed.

Despite the continued frustration of their elimination, Switzerland managed to return to winning ways in their opening 2026-27 Nations League fixture, comfortably defeating North Macedonia 3-0 with a dominant performance.

Looking to build on that result and form another winning streak, Yakin's team will be aiming to match Switzerland's 3-1 away triumph over Scotland in March 2006.

Scotland Nations League form:

Switzerland Nations League form:

Team News

© Imago / DeFodi Images

A largely impressive first 90 minutes under Pocognoli could lead the manager to name a mostly unchanged team, although changes in attack could be made after failing to score from 2.16xG against Slovenia.

Oli McBurnie and Robbie Ure both missed multiple major chances, which may lead Pocognoli to bring Kieron Bowie into the starting 11, potentially alongside the current Hull City striker.

Meanwhile, Zeki Amdouni proved a superb replacement for the suspended Embolo in attack, scoring two and assisting one in the 3-0 win against North Macedonia, and the 25-year-old should keep his place at the top of the attack.

Amdouni is likely to be supported by Dan Ndoye and Johan Manzambi, while Fabian Rieder could be replaced by Alvyn Sanches on the right side of the attack.

Scotland possible starting lineup:

Gunn; Hendry, McKenna, Welsh; Hickey, Gilmour, Ferguson, Robertson; McGinn; McBurnie, Bowie

Switzerland possible starting lineup:

Kobel; Athekame, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Jashari, Freuler; Sanches, Manzambi, Ndoye; Amdouni

We say: Scotland 1-3 Switzerland

Scotland will be looking to build on an encouraging first performance under Pocognoli, but Switzerland will head into the game as the favourites and should have the quality to overcome their hosts and claim the three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.