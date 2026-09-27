Preview: Georgia vs Ukraine - prediction, team news, lineups

Georgia will look to bounce back from a cruel late defeat when they welcome Ukraine to Tbilisi for their second Nations League match of the international break on Monday night.

The hosts conceded a 99th-minute winner against Northern Ireland in their opening fixture, while Ukraine began their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Hungary in Budapest.

Match preview

Georgia entered their 2026-27 Nations League campaign in good form after drawing two and winning two of their four previous friendlies, leaving them unbeaten since November 2025.

That run followed a difficult 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign, where Georgia suffered four consecutive defeats in a group containing eventual champions Spain.

Their Friday night defeat proved particularly damaging, with Shea Charles scoring in the 99th minute to deny Georgia a point they came so close to claiming.

The late defeat also brought Willy Sagnol's reign to an end, with the Under-21s coach Ramaz Svanadze subsequently promoted to take charge of the senior side and replace the man that led Georgia to their first ever major tournament when they reached the knockout phases of Euro 2024.

Svanadze will oversee his first game on Monday night as the Crusaders attempt to end a run of five Nations League group matches without a victory, with their last group-stage win coming against Albania in September 2024.

© Imago / Mikolaj Barbanell

As for Ukraine, they made a winning start to the new Nations League campaign by edging past Hungary 1-0 in Budapest with Danylo Sikan scoring the only goal shortly before half time.

Andrea Maldera has now overseen consecutive victories since taking charge, with Ukraine also producing an impressive defensive display to keep Hungary at bay despite the hosts registering 17 shots.

The visitors, will, however, be without Oleksandr Nazarenko after the substitute was sent off in the closing stages of the victory over Hungary following two yellow cards in the space of 33 minutes.

Ukraine have also built a strong record against their upcoming opponents in the Nations League, remaining unbeaten across their two meetings in the 2024-25 edition after winning at home and drawing away.

Should the Blue and Yellow secure another win on Monday night it would be the third in a row and continue Maldera's winning start to life as Ukraine boss, with a potential victory making it an impressive three in a row on the road.

Georgia Nations League form:

Ukraine Nations League form:

Team News

© Imago / AOP.Press

Following their narrow defeat to Northern Ireland, Georgia have no fresh injury concerns and could name an unchanged starting XI on Monday, although the arrival of a new manager could lead to changes in the line-up.

Liverpool goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili is expected to retain his place between the posts, while captain Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will continue to lead the attack as he closes in on becoming his country's highest ever scorer.

Ukraine were also reduced to 10 men during their victory over Hungary, with Nazarenko coming off the bench early in the second half before receiving two yellow cards, ruling him out of Monday's contest, although the visitors could otherwise retain the same starting XI.

Anderlecht striker Sikan is expected to lead the line once again, with Georgiy Sudakov likely to provide support after registering an assist in Friday's victory.

Dmytro Riznyk has made just four appearances for his country since making his debut in 2021, but he produced several important saves in Budapest and should keep his place in goal.

Georgia possible starting lineup:

Mamardashvili, Goglichidze, Dvali, Lochoshvilli; Kakabadze, Kochorashvili, Mekvabishvili, Kharebashvili, Kvernadze, Mikautadze; Kvaratskhelia

Ukraine possible starting lineup:

Riznyk; Krupskyi, Zabarnyi, Matvienko, Mykolenko; Tsygankov, Ocheretko, Brazhko, Sudakov; Sikan, Vanat

We say: Georgia 1-1 Ukraine

Ukraine may have made a stronger start to the Nations League, but Georgia should be motivated by the arrival of Svanadze and determined to respond to their late defeat against Northern Ireland.

The hosts have struggled for results in the Nations League recently, while Ukraine's strong record against the Crusaders could give the visitors confidence, but we do expect a closely contested encounter in Tbilisi.

We are therefore backing the spoils to be shared in a 1-1 draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.