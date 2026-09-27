Preview: Australia vs Brazil - prediction, team news, lineups

Australia welcome Brazil to Suncorp Stadium on Tuesday for the second meeting in their two-match international friendly series.

The Socceroos were denied a famous victory in Townsville on Friday when Rayan headed home in stoppage time to secure a 1-1 draw for Brazil.

Match preview

Australia produced an impressive performance in the first clash, matching Brazil for long periods and creating the clearer openings during the first half.

Tony Popovic’s side were well organised in a back three, with Alessandro Circati, Harry Souttar and Lucas Herrington restricting Brazil’s attacking threat.

Nestory Irankunda eventually put the hosts ahead in the 68th minute with a superb free-kick, but Brazil finally found a way through when Rayan scored an equaliser in the 95th minute.

The result may have been disappointing for the Socceroos, but the performance offered significant encouragement ahead of Tuesday's clash and the upcoming 2027 Asian Cup.

Australia will be keen to build on Friday's display, with Popovic saying it is a "sign of progress" that his side was "a bit disappointed" with a draw against the five-time World Cup winners.

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Brazil were below their best in Townsville and will be looking for a more creative and clinical performance in Brisbane.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side had 65% possession and 15 shots, but they struggled to turn that control into clear chances against Australia's defence.

The Brazil coach is using this international window to assess some younger players as they begin a new cycle following a disappointing 2026 World Cup, with the likes of Neymar, Casemiro and Fabinho all axed.

Rayan made the decisive impact from the bench in the first match and could be rewarded with a start on Tuesday.

Australia International Friendlies form:

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Brazil International Friendlies form:

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Xinhua

Australia are expected to make some changes, although Popovic will likely look to retain the core of the side that performed well in Townsville.

Circati, Souttar and Herrington are likely to continue at the back, while goalscorer Irankunda could be joined in attack by Riley McGree and Connor Metcalfe.

Ancelotti has confirmed Brazil will make changes for Tuesday's game and Rayan could replace Estevao Willian out wide after scoring off the bench.

Andrey Santos could come in for Danilo in midfield, while Vanderson could start at right-back after he was called up late as an injury replacement for Wesley.

Australia possible starting lineup:

Beach; Circati, Souttar, Herrington; Italiano, Irvine, O'Neill, Behich; McGree, Metcalfe; Irankunda

Brazil possible starting lineup:

Souza; Vanderson, Marquinhos, Gabriel, D. Santos; Guimaraes, A. Santos; Rayan, Raphinha, Vinicius Junior; Endrick

We say: Australia 1-2 Brazil

Brazil were frustrated in Townsville and will have a point to prove in Brisbane, particularly with several changes expected.

Australia will provide a stiff challenge, but Brazil should have enough quality to prevail.

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