Arsenal transfer news: Viktor Gyokeres breaks since on Gunners exit links

Viktor Gyokeres has admitted that being viewed as backup to Kai Havertz by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is "frustrating".

The Sweden international scored 14 goals from 36 games as the Gunners won the Premier League title in 2025-26.

However, Gyokeres has found himself behind Havertz during the early weeks of this campaign, being limited to just two substitute appearances in five top-flight fixtures.

An injury to Havertz while representing Germany against Netherlands earlier this week could potentially open the door for the 28-year-old.

Nevertheless, speaking after scoring in a 2-1 win for Sweden over Romania on Friday night, Gyokeres has acknowledged that his start to 2026-27 has been far from ideal.

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Gyokeres speaks on Arsenal future, transfer links

As per SVT Sport, Gyokeres said: "Of course, there was a lot of speculation. But I had a full pre-season, and it felt good. I was fully focused on Arsenal."

On his current role in Arteta's squad, he added: "Of course, it’s frustrating, no matter where you are. You always want to be on the pitch and make a contribution, score goals.

"It can be frustrating at times, but I just try to do my best when I get the chance and focus on what I can control.”

"It felt good last season; we won the league and did well in all the other competitions too. Of course, we could have won another title, but winning the Premier League after a 22-year wait is certainly something to be proud of."

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Is Gyokeres speculation an over-reaction?

Despite his goal, some of Sweden's media were critical of Gyokeres's showing against Romania.

That follows scrutiny over some of his performances for Arsenal last season, but 21 goals and three assists from 60 appearances for Arsenal is still a solid return.

Being linked so strongly with an exit from the Emirates Stadium in the summer and in recent weeks felt like an over-reaction, particularly when Gyokeres only played in the Premier League for the first time last season.

While debating that the forward should have more involvement in games is justified, he deserves more credit than he receives for his goal return.