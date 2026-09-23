Preview: Australia vs Brazil - prediction, team news, lineups

Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti will hope to prove his doubters wrong, starting with a victory against hosts Australia on Friday at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in an international friendly.

Neither side have played since they exited the 2026 World Cup, but while the summer was seen as a success for the hosts, there are widespread concerns about the future of Ancelotti in the away dugout.

Match preview

Australia managed to reach the round of 32 at the World Cup, before ultimately losing on penalties to Egypt after coming from behind to draw 1-1 by the full-time whistle.

That was the second consecutive tournament in which they escaped their group, with the highlight no doubt their 2-0 victory against Turkey in their opening match of the summer.

While boss Tony Popovic must look at the positives of his side's performances in recent months, he will head into his next fixture having lost three of his last six outings while only winning twice.

The Socceroos only netted four goals in those matches, though they conceded just five times and kept two clean sheets.

Australia may prove difficult to beat at Queensland Country Bank Stadium considering they are undefeated in their past seven clashes on home soil, emerging as victors on six occasions.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

It is understandable that the mood in the Brazil camp is low following their round of 16 exit from the World Cup at the hands of Norway, who thoroughly outplayed them and were deserving 2-1 winners.

Ancelotti is under pressure to turn the fortunes of the nation around, especially the country's only major silverware since winning the 2002 World Cup was the 2019 Copa America.

The Italian made remarks in recent days about the failures of the national team, arguing that many of the country's best young talents no longer get the chance to play enough football to develop due to European clubs signing them at earlier ages and opting to bench them.

Meetings between Selecao and Australia have been rare, but it is not surprising to see that the visitors have won four of their five clashes with their hosts.

Brazil's loss to Norway ended an unbeaten streak of seven games, a stretch in which the country triumphed six times.

It is alarming that Ancelotti's side have often travelled poorly, winning just two of their eight most recent away contests while suffering four defeats.

Australia friendly form:

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Australia form (all competitions):

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Brazil friendly form:

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Brazil form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago

Australia will almost certainly use a three-man defence to combat Brazil's offensive firepower, and the most likely trio to play are Alessandro Circati, Harry Souttar and Lucas Herrington.

The three defenders may be stationed behind Jackson Irvine and Aiden O'Neill, while Nestory Irankunda is set to lead the hosts' attack.

Brazil opted against bringing goalkeeper Alisson Becker with them for the September international break, and while Ancelotti confirmed he is still seen as number one, Hugo Souza may be chosen to play between the posts.

The head coach could look to give Endrick valuable minutes in the forward line, and he may start on the right flank behind attackers Raphinha and Vinicius Junior.

Bruno Guimaraes is a likely inclusion in a double pivot, and the Arsenal star could be partnered by Manchester United's Andrey Santos.

Australia possible starting lineup:

Beach; Circati, Souttar, Herrington; Bos, Irvine, O'Neill, Behich; Toure, Metcalfe; Irankunda

Brazil possible starting lineup:

Souza; Danilo, Marquinhos, Magalhaes, Santos; Endrick, Guimaraes, Santos, Martinelli; Raphinha, Vinicius Junior

We say: Australia 1-3 Brazil

While Brazil have not been at their fluid best under Ancelotti, it is hard to ignore the quality they can field in attack.

Australia will try to frustrate their opponents, but they will struggle to contain the likes of Raphinha for a full 90 minutes.