Liverpool receive swift Alexander Isak injury boost as Graham Potter explains Sweden withdrawal

Sweden head coach Graham Potter has revealed that the injury which forced Liverpool's Alexander Isak to withdraw from the squad is "nothing serious".

On Sunday morning, Liverpool announced that Isak would be returning to Merseyside due to a "minor injury" that the striker suffered in Sweden's 2-1 win over Romania in the UEFA Nations League.

Isak started and scored in Friday's success, but he also suffered a "heavy stamp" to the toe, which left the former Newcastle United man with a bloodied foot at full time.

Neither Sweden nor Liverpool immediately confirmed that Isak's withdrawal was a result of his toe problem, but Potter has now revealed to the press that the 27-year-old has picked up a thigh issue.

However, speaking ahead of Monday's clash with Poland, the Sweden boss affirmed that Isak's injury is not severe, and his withdrawal was largely down to the quick turnaround in international fixtures.

"Isak has a minor thigh problem," Anfield Index quotes Potter as saying. "It’s nothing serious, but due to the number of matches in a short period of time, he won’t be able to take part. It’s frustrating for both him and us. But it is what it is."

Will Alexander Isak be fit for Liverpool vs. Manchester City?

© Iconsport / Bildbyran

A thigh or hamstring problem often sparks concern among football fans, but Isak is in with a strong chance of returning for the Reds as soon as the international break is over.

If Isak has indeed only suffered a minor thigh injury, he has likely sustained a Grade 1 strain, which should only take a couple of weeks to heal at the most.

As a result, the £125m man is on course to be available for the crunch Premier League clash with Manchester City on October 11, over two weeks from when he picked up the problem.

Isak's availability would represent a significant fillip for Andoni Iraola, as the Scandinavian has netted four Premier League goals in five appearances in the 2026-27 season, only fewer than Erling Haaland's five.

When will Liverpool's other injured players return?

© Imago / Propaganda Photo, David Rawcliffe, Amanda McMaster

While Isak is undergoing treatment for his thigh injury, Liverpool are missing both of their recognised senior strikers, as Hugo Ekitike is on the long road to recovery from an Achilles problem.

The Frenchman has already been sidelined for five months since suffering the injury against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, and he is believed to be targeting a return in November.

Right-back Conor Bradley is expected to return from his severe knee problem at around the same time, but Giovanni Leoni could return sooner, as Iraola revealed earlier this month that the centre-back was scheduled to resume team training during the international break.

Federico Chiesa, meanwhile, has missed the entire season so far due to a back concern, but the Italian attacker has been pencilled in for a return after the international hiatus.