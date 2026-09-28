Chelsea news: Joao Felix reveals transfer 'plan' after failed Stamford Bridge stint

Portugal star Joao Felix has revealed that he has plans to return to Europe in the future.

When the forward left Chelsea just a year into a long-term deal in the summer of 2025, he was under pressure to kick-start his career after a disappointing stint at Stamford Bridge.

However, Felix is now one of the star players in the Saudi Pro League, contributing 30 goals and 22 assists from 55 appearances for Al-Nassr across all competitions and winning a league title.

Furthermore, the 26-year-old appears to be a key player in Jorge Jesus's Portugal side, with Felix scoring goals in narrow victories over Wales and Norway in recent days.

With his career back on an upward trajectory, the possibility of a return to a high-profile club in Europe is becoming realistic.

© Imago / Ali Issa

Former Chelsea forward Joao Felix speaks on future

In an interview with AS, Felix has admitted that he has already started to give thought to the next phase of his playing days.

He said: "I'm very happy at Al Nassr. This will be my second year. I'll be 27 at the end of the season. I'm planning to return to Europe, though perhaps not immediately.

"I don't know if it will be at the end of this season or the end of next, but I'm eager to return to Europe, to play in the Champions League again, and to compete there again.

"It's always different. Playing in Europe, playing in the Champions League, playing against the best teams in the world gives you extra motivation, and obviously, that's what I'm thinking about."

© Imago

Why Joao Felix could return to Europe faster than expected

Having been tied to a seven-year contract with Atletico Madrid earlier in his career, Felix was seemingly against committing himself to a move to Saudi Arabia in the long term.

He penned a contract of just two years when joining Al-Nassr, leaving the door open to a return to Europe in the summer.

There is scope for an extension to his current terms, aided by Al-Nassr bidding for another Saudi Pro League title and a first-ever AFC Champions League trophy.

Nevertheless, many of European football's top clubs will be alerted to Felix's potential availability in 2027.