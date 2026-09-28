Real Madrid injury update: When will Kylian Mbappe, Ibrahima Konate return to action?

Real Madrid could have both French duo Kylian Mbappe and Ibrahima Konate available for their La Liga clash with Villarreal on October 10.

Konate had been in line to represent France during the September/October international break, but he suffered a knee injury in training ahead of his national side's 2026-27 UEFA Nations League opener against Turkey.

Mbappe, meanwhile, was involved against Turkey - scoring the only goal of the match, but the attacker was forced off the field shortly after due to a knee injury of his own.

"After the tests carried out today on our player Kylian Mbappe by Real Madrid's Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a hyperextension of the posterior capsule of his left knee," Real Madrid said in a club statement.

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Mbappe, Konate could return for Real Madrid vs. Villarreal

There had initially been serious concerns surrounding a potential long-term issue for Mbappe, but it is understood that he will only be missing for a couple of weeks.

Konate's injury is also not a serious one, and according to COPE, it is possible that both could be available for the team's next match against Villarreal on October 10.

Dean Huijsen is suspended for Real Madrid's next match following his red card in the Madrid derby against Atletico Madrid last time out, while Eder Militao has still not recovered from a long-term hamstring injury.

As a result, Konate's fitness for the Villarreal clash is hugely important given Jose Mourinho's shortage of options in that area of the field.

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Konate, Mbappe suffered knee injuries during international break

Real Madrid will be cautious when it comes to Mbappe, and it is not impossible to imagine him being held back for the Champions League clash with Roma on October 14.

Los Blancos have a busy end to next month, also taking on Sevilla and Barcelona in La Liga, in addition to their third Champions League game with RB Leipzig.

Mourinho's side are currently fourth in the La Liga table, six points behind the leaders Barcelona, who have been in incredible form at the start of the new campaign.