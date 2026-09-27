Barcelona and Real Madrid chase Mexico starlet Mora as Haaland agent plots European move

Gilberto Mora is 17 years old, has scored on his senior international debut for Mexico and is already being tracked by Barcelona, Real Madrid and Napoli. The midfielder's goal against Colombia on Saturday — a move described in the Mexican press as Maradona-esque — accelerated the pursuit of one of the most coveted teenage prospects to emerge from Latin American football in recent years.

Mora set up the sequence himself, collected the ball inside the area, beat two defenders with quick dribbles and drove a low cross-shot into the far corner to earn Mexico a 1-1 draw at the Estadio Azteca. It was his first goal for the senior national side and drew comparisons to the greatest Argentine of them all.

Barcelona and Real Madrid circling Mora

According to Spanish newspaper AS, both Spanish giants are closely monitoring the Tijuana midfielder and have the significant advantage of an existing relationship with his representative, Brazilian agent Rafaela Pimenta, who also manages Erling Haaland. That connection could prove crucial in any eventual negotiation.

Pimenta has made clear that a move to Europe is a matter of timing rather than destination. 'The big decision is when to make it,' she said in an interview with TUDN. 'He needs to be ready as a person.'

Napoli are also firmly in the picture, according to Marca, and are considered one of the strongest interested parties in the chase for a player whose profile has grown dramatically since the international break.

© Imago / Emilio Franco

The numbers behind the hype

Mora's progression has been exceptional by any measure. He made his professional debut for Tijuana during the Liga MX Apertura 2024 at just 15 years, ten months and four days, contributing an assist on his first appearance and subsequently becoming the youngest player to score in the Mexican top flight.

He was part of Mexico's Gold Cup-winning squad in 2025, lifting his first senior trophy aged 16, and he made history at the 2026 World Cup when — at 17 years and 259 days — he became the second-youngest player ever to start a knockout match in tournament history, behind only Pele.

Tijuana's position and the path to Europe

Despite the European interest, Mora signed a contract extension with Tijuana in June that runs until 2029. Presented by the Mexican club as the most significant contract in the organisation's history, the deal includes a release clause designed to facilitate a future negotiation.

Spanish newspaper Sport reports that the extension was structured specifically to protect his transfer value while he continues developing before making the leap.