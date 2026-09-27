Barcelona star Lamine Yamal opens up on his football philosophy, Messi meeting and Ballon d'Or plans

Lamine Yamal won the European Championship and the World Cup before turning 19. His statistics are scrutinised constantly, his performances debated after every fixture and the expectations on him grow with each passing month. None of that, he insists, is why he plays football.

Speaking to The Guardian, the Barcelona forward made clear that his relationship with the game is built on something considerably simpler than numbers. 'I do not play for money, I play because I like it,' he said.

Yamal's philosophy on goals, assists and enjoyment

The 19-year-old went further than a general statement about enjoyment. He offered a specific critique of the statistical obsession that has become central to modern football coverage.

'Players who are obsessed with goals or assists do not enjoy it,' he said. 'I play for the fun, to dribble, to play one-touch or two-touch, to make a team-mate who has not scored, score. For the happiness — it is brilliant.'

© Iconsport / Paul Terry/Sportimage

The observation cuts against the direction of the modern game, where goal contributions, expected goals and performance metrics have become the primary framework through which elite forwards are evaluated. Yamal is aware of that framework. He simply refuses to let it define him.

Yamal's post-final conversation with Messi

The interview also revealed what Yamal did immediately after Spain won the 2026 World Cup against Argentina. He sought out Lionel Messi — his idol since childhood — for a private moment that he was careful to contextualise.

'I thanked him for everything he has given to football,' Yamal said. 'I do not do things to look good in photographs — that came from within.'

The encounter placed the two most significant figures in Spanish and Argentine football at the same moment, on opposite sides of the same final. That Yamal went to find Messi rather than celebrate elsewhere says something about where his priorities sit.

Yamal on pressure, family and what happens when he loses

The World Cup triumph — following so quickly after Euro 2024 — has created an unusual dynamic at home. Yamal's family have known only victories. He has won every major tournament he has entered with the Spain national side, and he is old enough to recognise that the pattern may not last.

'My family was so happy. The problem is they do not know what it is to lose. I go to the Euros and win. I go to the World Cup and win. It seems easy. I thought: "When I do not win, they will think I am awful."'

© Iconsport / Zuma

Yamal on the Ballon d'Or — and why he expects to win it

For all his stated indifference to numbers, Yamal is not without individual ambition. He addressed the Ballon d'Or directly in the interview and did not shy away from his intention to win it.

'It is not just this year that I have been at a level to win it — it has been for a while. Everybody knows, they know I am a player who makes the difference.'

He also acknowledged the counter-argument that voters might delay rewarding him given his age, reasoning that his best years are still ahead.

'I think people will think: "Lamine is 19 and will win it at some point, so let us choose someone else." I just have to win, win and win.'

His ambition, however, stops short of arrogance. He was pointed in his view of how success should not be used.

'I will never say: "Who are you? I won the World Cup." Only stupid people would do that.'