Three players Fabian Hurzeler could sign for Man United as Michael Carrick sack speculation grows

Manchester United's slow start to the season has put Michael Carrick under real pressure, and Fabian Hurzeler's name keeps coming up as a possible replacement.

Carrick guided United to third place last season after taking charge during the campaign, but the early results have raised questions about his ability to maintain that progress.

The Red Devils have collected just five points from their opening five Premier League matches, with defeats to Hull City and Manchester City, a draw with Everton and a 3-2 Carabao Cup loss to Brighton adding to the scrutiny, with United also matching their worst start to a league campaign after five games.

Reports have linked the club with several possible replacements, including Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Hurzeler, although United have also been reported to have no immediate plans to dismiss Carrick.

There are suggestions Brighton would want around £10m to £15m to let their head coach go, but the fee is only half the story.

If Hurzeler ever walked into Old Trafford, he would want players who fit his style – brave on the ball, fierce without it, and comfortable playing out from the back under pressure.

The 33-year-old has built a reputation for energetic, attacking football at Brighton, but any potential appointment would not automatically mean a raid on his current squad.

What kind of player does Hurzeler actually want?

Before naming names, it helps to understand what Hurzeler looks for in a player based on his style.

His Brighton side presses high, plays out from the back even under pressure, and moves the ball quickly through midfield rather than going long.

That means he tends to avoid slow, rigid players and instead picks ones who are comfortable making decisions fast, in tight spaces, with defenders closing in.

It is less about star power and more about how well a player fits the system, and that is why several names on this list are already people he trusts from his time at Brighton.

Three players Fabian Hurzeler could sign for Man United

© Imago

A natural left-back could help address one of the issues highlighted during United's opening fixtures. Hall has previously been reported as a target for the club, and his ability to operate on the left would give Hurzeler another option in a position where United have had to manage Luke Shaw's availability.

The role would require more than defensive cover: a left-back in an aggressive system may also need to support possession and provide width. Hall's inclusion here is a potential fit, rather than a claim that a transfer is being pursued.

© Iconsport / SPI

Mats Wieffer could be considered if Hurzeler wanted to bring another familiar midfield option to Manchester. The Netherlands international has experience in a deeper role and could offer positional discipline and passing ability in the centre of the pitch.

United's midfield construction would be central to any new manager's plans. A player capable of receiving the ball under pressure, helping circulate possession and providing cover when teammates move forward could complement more attack-minded midfielders.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Yankuba Minteh would offer Manchester United pace, direct running and the ability to threaten defenders in one-on-one situations. The winger has already worked under Hurzeler at Brighton, making him a potential option if the German were to take charge at Old Trafford.

Minteh's profile could be particularly useful in a system that asks wide attackers to stretch the pitch, carry the ball forward and press opponents when possession is lost. His ability to attack space would also give United another route to goal alongside their existing attacking options.

Would Brighton actually sell to a rival?

This is the tricky part, as Brighton have built their whole business model on developing players and selling them for big fees, so in theory they would listen to offers.

But letting several key players leave for the same club that just took their manager is a different story, and it could hollow out the squad Hurzeler leaves behind, meaning Brighton's board would be wary of helping a direct rival rebuild so quickly.

United would likely have to pay well above market value, and some deals may simply not happen in the short term, however much Hürzeler wants them.