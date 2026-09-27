Man United transfer news: Tyrick Mitchell talks to 'accelerate' as Michael Carrick learns contract timeline

Crystal Palace are reportedly planning to accelerate contract talks with left-back Tyrick Mitchell amid interest from Manchester United and Liverpool.

The 27-year-old's deal expires at the end of the season - according to Transfermarkt - having not penned an extension at Selhurst Park since the summer of 2021.

Palace have allowed Mitchell to run down his deal in spite of the left-back's standing as a critical member of the squad, as he has now made 250 appearances for the Eagles in all competitions.

Mitchell has scored eight goals and set up 18 more for Palace in that time, winning the FA Cup, Conference League and Community Shield while also earning two England caps in 2022.

However, the defender's contract situation has inevitably alerted rival clubs to a cut-price or free transfer in 2027, and he can begin pre-contract discussions with foreign clubs in January.

Liverpool, Man United dealt new Tyrick Mitchell transfer setback?

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Man United are said to be keeping tabs on Mitchell's performances as they eye cover and competition for Luke Shaw, having failed to sign a left-back in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool and Juventus have also been credited with an interest in Mitchell, but according to Football Insider, Palace are now intent on speeding up renewal talks with the left-back's camp.

The report adds that even though Mitchell's deal is due to run out on June 30, Palace can trigger a 12-month extension, but the defender is "first in line" for a new long-term agreement.

Negotiations between Mitchell and Crystal Palace are supposedly expected to begin before the end of the calendar year, until when the Englishman will continue to act as Pierre Sage's first-choice left-back.

Mitchell has started all five Premier League games for Crystal Palace in the 2026-27 campaign, scoring a brace in a 3-2 win over London rivals Fulham on September 5.

What other left-backs can Man United sign?

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Shaw banished his long-running injury concerns to appear in every single Premier League game for Man United in 2025-26, but the 31-year-old has already missed one game this season.

With Patrick Dorgu often utilised further forward and Michael Carrick's other options comprising an inexperienced Harry Amass and out-of-position Noussair Mazraoui, a new left-back is of paramount importance.

Should Palace succeed in tying Mitchell down to a new deal, Man United could turn their attention to Barcelona's Alejandro Balde, who could be allowed to leave Camp Nou after falling down the pecking order.

However, Man Utd face 'very serious' competition for the Spain international and are yet to make any headway in negotiations with either Barcelona or the player himself.

Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly and RB Leipzig's David Raum were also name-checked over the summer, although the former has since found success in a midfield role for club and country.