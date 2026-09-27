Man United dealt new Bruno Fernandes injury worry as "complicated" issue arises for Michael Carrick

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes is set to miss Portugal's Nations League clash with Norway due to a "complicated" injury, Jorge Jesus has revealed.

The 32-year-old played 90 minutes of the Selecao's 1-0 win over Wales on Thursday, although he did not see out the victory, being replaced by Joao Neves on the brink of stoppage time.

Portugal had little time to recover from their successful exploits against the Dragons, as the reigning champions continue their title defence in Oslo on Sunday evening.

There was no major concern surrounding Fernandes following the triumph over Wales, and the playmaker was expected to start for Portugal against Norway on matchday two.

However, speaking to the media ahead of the game, Jesus played down Fernandes's chances of keeping his spot in the XI and revealed that the Man United man has been playing through pain for a handful of matches.

Portugal manager reveals "complicated" Bruno Fernandes injury

© Iconsport / Simon Dack

"In the game against Wales, we went in with all the available players but Bruno Fernandes came off with a complicated problem," Jesus said at his pre-game press conference, as quoted by The Standard.

"We’ll see what happens until tomorrow [Sunday]. Experience tells me that on the third day not all players manage to recover but that’s the same for Norway as for us.

"“However, the player who comes in gives as many guarantees as the one who might come off, that’s what I’ll base my decision on. The medical team identified these two players as the most concerning, Nuno Mendes could be available for the game.

"The other case [Fernandes] involves treatment and recovery time. He’s coming off an injury at United, and he told me he’s been playing with that pain for the last three games, which is hindering him. It was one of the factors that prevented Bruno from playing at his best against Wales."

Fernandes failed to score or assist in the win over Wales, where he featured mainly off the left-hand side, but he created five chances and made 11 recoveries at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Portugal also face Denmark (October 1) and Norway again (October 4) during the current international break, and it remains to be seen if Fernandes is cleared for either of those fixtures.

How many Man United games has Bruno Fernandes missed through injury?

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Fernandes has been available for every Man United fixture so far in 2026-27, scoring four goals and providing one assist in seven appearances across the Premier League, EFL Cup and Champions League.

The 32-year-old's exceptional fitness record has been a critical factor behind his success at Old Trafford, as he has only missed six Man United games since 2020, according to Transfermarkt.

Fernandes sat out three fixtures in the 2025-26 season with a hamstring problem, two games in the 2023-24 campaign with a knee issue, and one match in the 2021-22 season due to illness.

The Portuguese has come up with a total of 111 goals and 109 assists in 334 games for Man United, who return to action at home to Tottenham Hotspur on October 10.