Preview: Slovenia vs North Macedonia - prediction, team news, lineups

Slovenia will look to claim their first win of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League campaign when they welcome North Macedonia to Stozice Stadium on Tuesday night, following a weekend draw with Scotland.

The visitors travel to the Slovenian capital of Ljubljana searching for their first points after suffering a 3-0 defeat to Switzerland in their opening League B, Group 1 encounter.

Match preview

Slovenia began their Nations League campaign with a goalless draw against Scotland on Saturday, with Bostjan Cesar overseeing his first competitive game as head coach.

The hosts offered little going forward in that contest, managing just one shot on target while keeping Scotland at bay for long periods.

Slovenia's defensive display did provide encouragement, though, as they recorded their first clean sheet since October 2025.

Cesar's side have now won just one of their five matches in 2026, while their inconsistent Nations League form continued after they recorded two wins, two draws and two defeats in the 2024-25 edition.

They will therefore be looking to make home advantage count on Tuesday as they attempt to secure their first win of the campaign and potentially move top of the group.

© Iconsport / Pixsell

North Macedonia arrive in Ljubljana in poor form after suffering a 3-0 defeat to Switzerland in the opening Nations League fixture.

That result extended their winless run to eight matches, with the visitors having failed to find the net in their last five games, with their last goal coming in a huge 7-1 defeat to Wales.

Goce Sedloski's side had impressed in the 2024-25 Nations League, earning promotion from League C after an unbeaten campaign, but they have struggled to replicate that form in recent months.

Risovi have conceded 16 goals across their last four defeats, including at least three in each of those, although they did manage to record successive goalless draws in games against the Republic of Ireland and Bosnia and Herzegovina earlier this year.

They will need a significant improvement at both ends of the pitch if they are to take anything from Tuesday's trip to Slovenia but can take confidence from their recent record against their upcoming opponents after managing to come away from their last three meetings with the Central European side without defeat.

Slovenia Nations League form:

North Macedonia Nations League form:

Team News

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Cesar will be forced into at least one change on Tuesday after Vanja Drkusic suffered an injury in the goalless draw against Scotland and was ruled out of the upcoming Nations League clash, with David Zec the most likely candidate to replace him.

Goalkeeper Jan Oblak made a string of important saves in that stalemate and is set to make his 86th appearance for Slovenia, while Andraz Sporar could miss out, with Swansea City forward Zan Vipotnik an option to lead the line.

North Macedonia came through their 3-0 defeat without any further injury concerns but could make changes as they look to arrest their miserable run of form.

Captain Enis Bardhi is expected to retain his place in midfield and make his 84th appearance for the national team, while goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski will resume in between the sticks as he edges closer to 100 international games.

Slovenia possible starting lineup:

Oblak; Karnicnik, Brekalo, Bijol, Drkusic, Janza; Matko, Cerin, Elsnik, Sturm; Sporar

North Macedonia possible starting lineup:

Dimitrievski; Ilievski, Zajkov, Musliu, Herrera; Kostadinov, Gastarov, Bardhi, Elmas; Miovski, Rastoder

We say: Slovenia 2-0 North Macedonia

Slovenia struggled to create clear-cut opportunities against Scotland, but we expect Cesar's side to return to winning ways on Tuesday.

North Macedonia are winless in their last eight games and head into the clash as the underdogs, so we are backing the hosts to secure a 2-0 victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.