Preview: Ghana vs Gambia - prediction, team news, lineups

Ghana host Gambia at the Ohene Djan Stadium in Accra on Tuesday evening in matchday two of their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign, with the Black Stars in desperate need of a response after a defeat in their opening fixture.

Carlos Queiroz’s side were beaten 2-0 by Ivory Coast in Bouake last Thursday and find themselves without a point in Group C, while Johnathan McKinstry’s Gambia arrive on the back of a winning start after beating Somalia 2-1 at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

Match preview

Ghana’s qualification campaign got off to the worst possible start in Bouake, where a depleted Black Stars side - missing captain Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus and Antoine Semenyo through injury- were beaten 2-0 by the group favourites Ivory Coast.

Malick Yalcouye opened the scoring before Franck Kessie converted from the spot to seal the Elephants’ victory and leave Ghana facing an early must-win situation in Accra.

The result continued a troubling recent run for the Black Stars, who have won just once in their last five matches across all competitions, drawing one and losing three, and have failed to score in their last two outings.

The inability to create chances has become a persistent concern for Queiroz’s side - in six of their last matches, only two have seen Ghana create more than three opportunities over the course of 90 minutes.

The sense of urgency heading into Tuesday is heightened by the wider context of Ghana’s recent qualification record - the Black Stars failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

They finished bottom of their qualifying group, and a second successive absence from the continental tournament is something the country’s football federation can ill afford.

At the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Queiroz’s side showed glimpses of their potential, reaching the Round of 32 before a 1-0 defeat to Colombia ended their campaign, and the coach will be desperate to see that translate into a disciplined and clinical performance on Tuesday.

© Imago / Shengolpixs

Gambia, meanwhile, arrive having made an encouraging start to their own campaign.

McKinstry’s side overcame Somalia 2-1 at the Independence Stadium on Thursday, with Ebrima Colley opening the scoring from the penalty spot in the 18th minute.

Bilal Njie equalised for Somalia in the 72nd minute; Muhammed Badamosi then came off the bench to restore the Scorpions’ lead 11 minutes later, securing all three points.

The result was particularly notable for Gambia, who were playing their first competitive home match at the Independence Stadium since March 2021, when the same ground hosted their historic first-ever AFCON qualification.

The Scorpions also failed to reach the 2025 AFCON in Morocco, finishing third in their qualifying group, and McKinstry is determined to ensure the same fate does not befall them in this campaign.

Tuesday’s fixture will be the first-ever competitive meeting between the two nations.

All previous encounters have been friendlies, with Ghana winning three of four, the other ending in a goalless draw.

The most recent of those meetings dates as far back as 1993, meaning history offers little meaningful guidance for either side heading into this fixture.

Ghana Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying form:

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Ghana form (all competitions):

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Gambia Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying form:

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Gambia form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Queiroz is expected to make changes to the side beaten by Ivory Coast, with several players coming under scrutiny after a poor performance in Bouake.

Semenyo remains absent through injury, having missed the opening fixture, and will play no part against Gambia either.

Christopher Bonsu Baah could be dropped from the starting lineup, while the position of Fatawu Issahaku also appears uncertain.

The winger conceded the penalty from which Kessie scored, lost possession 11 times - more than any other player on the pitch and struggled to make any forward progress throughout the match.

Brandon Thomas-Asante could be moved to the wing to provide more directness, with Felix Afena-Gyan handed a starting role.

For Gambia, McKinstry is expected to name a strong side given the significance of the away fixture.

Captain Omar Colley, Sainey Sanyang, Yaya Bojang and Alagie Saine could form the back four, with Yankuba Minteh absent through injury.

Mahmudu Bajo and Abubakr Barry are expected to continue in central midfield, with Ebrima Colley providing the attacking threat.

Abdoulie Ceesay is set to lead the line, with Joseph Ceesay expected to operate in an attacking midfield role behind him.

Ghana possible starting lineup:

Ati-Zigi; Oppong, Djiku, Opoku, Mensah; Afena-Gyan, Sibo, Sulemana; Thomas-Asante, Nuamah

Gambia possible starting lineup:

Gaye; Sanyang, Colley, Bojang, Saine; Bajo, Barry; Fadera, Colley, Ceesay; Ceesay

We say: Ghana 1-0 Gambia

The weight of expectation on the Black Stars should count for something on Tuesday, and with Queiroz under pressure to deliver a result, Ghana are likely to be more organised and more purposeful at the Ohene Djan Stadium than they were in Bouake.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.