Wolves transfer news: Ruben Neves 'takes stance' over potential Molineux return

Ruben Neves is reportedly interested in returning to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the future.

The midfielder departed Molineux for Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal in the summer of 2023 in a deal worth £47m.

Neves has subsequently become a star player in Saudi Arabia, contributing 29 goals from 148 appearances and winning five pieces of silverware including a league title.

With the Portugal international having signed a new contract until 2029, the 29-year-old appears likely to remain in the Middle East for the foreseeable future.

However, as per journalist Alan Nixon, Neves has left the door open to a potential return to the West Midlands.

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Neves interested in Wolves return

The report alleges that Neves has already told friends that he would 'love' to spend a second stint at Wolves.

Neves is already cemented as a Wolves legend, spending six years at the club between 2017 and 2023 where he made 253 appearances across all competitions.

He is said to be particularly interested in representing Wolves again if they can secure a return to the Premier League.

Wolves went into the international break sitting in fourth place in the Championship table, helped by the 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion before the international break.

Last weekend's Black Country derby was attended by Neves, who received a rapturous reception from the club's supporters.

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Is a Neves, Wolves reunion realistic?

There was once an assumption that Neves would return to Europe to join a Champions League club no later than 2026, which was the end of his initial three-year contract at Al-Hilal.

Participating in that competition in the future remains a possibility, but Neves may be more motivated to return to Wolves if they are back in the Premier League for 2027-28 or 2028-29.

Raul Jimenez, a teammate of Neves's during Nuno Espirito Santo's stint in charge, has already shown that there is the emotional pull of returning to Wolves.

Like with the Mexican, the 70-cap Portugal international would be welcomed back with open arms should it become a realistic possibility.