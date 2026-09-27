Liverpool news: Cody Gakpo suffers Netherlands injury following Alexander Isak issue as possible return date assessed

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo asked to come off due to injury while on international duty for the Netherlands.

The Reds forward was selected as part of the Dutch starting XI against Serbia on Sunday, but he was substituted in the 17th minute.

Ipswich Town's Sasa Lukic attempted to win the ball from the winger, only to catch Gakpo's left ankle between his legs in a scissor motion.

Gakpo was seen wincing in pain and signalling to the bench that he needed to be brought off, before then sitting down on the pitch.

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola will naturally worry given the forward has started the season in exceptional fashion for the Reds, and any long-term absence could be costly.

© Iconsport / ANP KOEN VAN WEEL

Cody Gakpo injury news: What games will Liverpool star miss?

Gakpo has rarely missed any games for Liverpool or the Netherlands, with the forward only sitting out of 12 matches for club and country since arriving at Anfield in the winter of 2023.

Only three games have been missed because of a muscle problem, but because the issue he suffered on Sunday appeared to be a contact injury, it is difficult to pinpoint a potential return date.

It would not be surprising if the 27-year-old's issue was related to his ankle, and should he have been fortunate, then he may only miss one to two weeks.

A more serious ankle injury could keep Gakpo out of action upwards of three months, and such an absence could derail the Merseysiders' season.

Liverpool will play a minimum of 19 games between now and the turn of the year, so the Reds will hope that the Dutchman's injury is not too serious.

© Imago / Aidan Hunter / Action Plus

Cody Gakpo and Alexander Isak: Major worry before Man City clash

Liverpool striker Alexander Isak has withdrawn from the Sweden squad due to a minor thigh problem, but he will have to be carefully monitored in order to avoid making risking a prolonged period on the treatment table.

News that both Isak and Gakpo have picked up issues during the international break will be a major concern to Iraola, who will have to lead the Reds out against Manchester City on October 11.

That Premier League game could be vital for the Merseysiders if they have serious ambitions of challenging for the title, but the fixture will be substantially more difficult should Isak and Gakpo miss out.