Spain lineup vs. Croatia: Predicted XI for UEFA Nations League clash including Baena, Oyarzabal decisions

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente could reward Alex Baena and Mikel Oyarzabal with starting spots for Tuesday's UEFA Nations League clash against Croatia.

Introduced in the 55th minute, Baena and Oyarzabal helped La Roja spark a turnaround in Saturday's 3-2 victory over England in matchday one of the 2026-27 Nations League.

With Spain trailing 2-1, Baena restored parity on the hour mark before assisting Oyarzabal for his composed 74th-minute winner.

Oyarzabal is in contention to take the centre-forward spot from Ferran Torres, while Baena is likely to replace Nico Williams on the left side of attack.

Lamine Yamal will continue to work his magic off the right flank after becoming the youngest player to score the quickest goal that England have ever conceded at new Wembley.

Dani Olmo is likely to retain his spot behind the striker, although he is facing competition from his Barcelona teammate Fermin Lopez.

Pedri impressed in his cameo performance against England and could replace Fabian Ruiz as Rodri's central midfield partner.

Eric Garcia is no longer a defensive option, having withdrawn from the squad with knee discomfort he felt in the warm-up ahead of Saturday's Wembley encounter.

Marc Pubill, who replaced Garcia in the starting lineup, is expected to keep his place in the back four with Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte and Marc Cucurella.

Goalkeeper Unai Simon will continue to marshal Spain's goal unless De la Fuente decides to rotate and hand David Raya a rare appearance.

Spain possible starting lineup:

Simon; Pubill, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Baena; Oyarzabal