Preview: Spain vs Croatia - prediction, team news, lineups

Spain will play their first home game since winning the 2026 World Cup when they take on Croatia in Tuesday's Nations League contest.

La Roja will head into the clash at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on the back of a 3-2 win over England, while Croatia got the better of the Czech Republic on matchday one.

Match preview

Spain are undoubtedly the team to beat in international football after adding the World Cup to their European crown in the summer.

La Roja showcased their World Cup-winning quality and mentality in Saturday's UEFA Nations League opener against England, their first outing since beating Argentina 1-0 in July's final.

Lamine Yamal scored his eighth international goal inside the opening two minutes of the Wembley encounter, before Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane turned the game in England's favour in the lead-up to the half-time interval.

The thrilling contest turn on its head when Kane lashed a 55th-minute penalty against the crossbar, just moments before Luis de la Fuente summoned Alex Baena and Mikel Oyarzabal, who went on to grab a goal apiece to fire La Roja to a 3-2 victory, their fourth win in the last six head-to-head meetings.

As a result of their impressive turnaround, Spain have still not lost a international game in regulation time since falling to a 1-0 defeat in a friendly against Colombia in March 2024, while their last competitive defeat took place against Scotland in March 2023.

They should fancy their chances of extending their unbeaten run, having won seven of their 10 official meetings with Croatia, including wins in each of their last three encounters.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Slaven Bilic is back in charge of his country, 14 years after the curtain came down on his six-year stint in the national team dugout.

The 58-year-old has taken over the reins of Zlatko Dalic, who left his role after his contract expired following Croatia's Round of 32 exit at the 2026 World Cup.

Bilic started his second spell with a hard-fought 2-1 away victory against the Czech Republic on matchday one of Group A3.

Luka Modric, who turned 41 earlier this month, broke the deadlock inside the opening two minutes of the second period, only to see his effort swifly cancelled out by Adam Karabec.

Orland City's Marco Pasalic ultimately proved to be Croatia's hero, netting his second international goal, over two years after his first, to seal a 2-1 victory in Prague.

Croatia's hopes of backing up that result with another win may be tempered by the fact they have not beaten Spain since a 3-2 home win in the Nations League in November 2018, while their only win on Spanish soil came via a 2-0 scoreline in a friendly in March 1994.

Spain Nations League form:

Spain form (all competitions):

Croatia Nations League form:

Croatia form (all competitions):

W

L

W

W

L

W

Team News

© Iconsport / ALLSTAR PICTURE LIBRARY

Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia and Tottenham Hotspur defender Pedro Porro withdrew from the squad prior to the win over England due to injury.

Atletico Madrid's Robin Le Normand has been called up as a replacement for Barcelona defender Eric Garcia, who has left the squad after pulling out of Saturday's starting lineup with an injury issue.

Baena and Oyarzabal are in contention to start after coming off the bench to score in the turnaround win against England.

Pedri produced a bright cameo at Wembley and could start if De la Fuente decides to freshen up his midfield for Tuesday's fixture.

As for Croatia, Union Berlin's Josip Juranovic and Midtjylland's Martin Erlic pulled out from the initial squad because of injury.

The two withdrawals were followed by call-ups for Lovro Majer, Marin Pongracic and Kristijan Jakic.

Marco Pasalic is pushing for a starting spot after netting the winner in Saturday's substitute appearance.

Osasuna's Ante Budimir could come into the lineup if Bilic opts to freshen up his forward line for Tuesday's contest.

Spain possible starting lineup:

Simon; Pubill, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Baena; Oyarzabal

Croatia possible starting lineup:

Livakovic; Stanisic, Vuskovic, Gvardiol, Perisic; Modric, Kovacic; L Sucic, P Sucic, Mario Pasalic; Budimir

We say: Spain 3-1 Croatia

Spain will be keen to put on a show in their home game since winning the World Cup, and with De la Fuente able to call upon an array of attacking talent, we think the hosts will ease to all three points on Tuesday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.