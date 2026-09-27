Out-of-favour Kovacic the main target as Juve draw up three-man free-agent shortlist

Juventus have identified three free-agent targets ahead of the summer 2027 transfer window, according to the Gazzetta dello Sport, with Manchester City midfielder Mateo Kovacic described as the 'most tempting' of the trio.

Kovacic, 32, is out of contract with City at the end of the current campaign and a renewal is considered unlikely. The Croatian has made just two starts in all competitions this season — in the Community Shield and the League Cup — after the arrivals of Elliot Anderson, Ayyoub Bouaddi and Enzo Fernandez in a combined summer outlay of around £320m. Despite interest from other clubs, Kovacic initially chose to remain at the Etihad Stadium on the assurance of a meaningful role that has not materialised.

Juventus transfer news: why Kovacic appeals to Spalletti

Juventus came close to landing Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie on a free transfer this summer before he signed for Atalanta, and the Serie A club's desire to strengthen their midfield remains.

Kovacic offers the combination of experience, technical quality and goal-scoring instinct that makes him a compelling option. No formal discussions have opened with the Croatian's camp at this stage.