Out-of-favour Kovacic the main target as Juve draw up three-man free-agent shortlist

Juventus have identified three free-agent targets ahead of the summer 2027 transfer window, according to the Gazzetta dello Sport, with Manchester City midfielder Mateo Kovacic described as the 'most tempting' of the trio.
Kovacic, 32, is out of contract with City at the end of the current campaign and a renewal is considered unlikely. The Croatian has made just two starts in all competitions this season — in the Community Shield and the League Cup — after the arrivals of Elliot Anderson, Ayyoub Bouaddi and Enzo Fernandez in a combined summer outlay of around £320m. Despite interest from other clubs, Kovacic initially chose to remain at the Etihad Stadium on the assurance of a meaningful role that has not materialised.
Juventus transfer news: why Kovacic appeals to Spalletti
Juventus came close to landing Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie on a free transfer this summer before he signed for Atalanta, and the Serie A club's desire to strengthen their midfield remains.
Kovacic offers the combination of experience, technical quality and goal-scoring instinct that makes him a compelling option. No formal discussions have opened with the Croatian's camp at this stage.
Fikayo Tomori is the second target. The 28-year-old was left out of AC Milan's plans by boss Ruben Amorim during pre-season but refused to leave in the summer, opting to remain and assess his situation with a free transfer in 2027 offering him greater control over his next step. He has since been reinstated to the squad but has not featured under the Portuguese manager.
Juventus transfer news: the Tomori and Raum situation
Juventus sporting director Frederic Massara has an existing relationship with Tomori: he orchestrated the defender's initial loan from Chelsea in January 2021 and later activated the £26m purchase option. The Turin club view Tomori as a potential replacement for Federico Gatti, whose representatives have privately indicated a desire for more first-team minutes.
David Raum, the 28-year-old RB Leipzig captain, represents a different kind of opportunity. The German left-back has been at Leipzig since 2022 and remains closely tied to the club, meaning a contract extension is possible.
Should no renewal materialise, however, Juventus would need to compete with Manchester United — who view Raum as a priority solution for their left-back shortage under Michael Carrick — to secure his signature on a pre-contract from January.