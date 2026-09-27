Man United injury news: Major Michael Carrick blow as defender forced off sparking Premier League fears ahead of Spurs game

Manchester United defender Patrick Dorgu was forced off during Denmark's Nations League clash against Wales on Sunday.

The international break will last for another two weeks before Premier League football returns, but the first week of fixtures has already taken its toll.

United left-back Dorgu was part of the Danish team that started against Wales in the Nations League, though he was unable to play more than 30 minutes.

After making a sprint down the left side of the pitch, the 21-year-old appeared to be in discomfort, and he went down shortly after clutching his hamstring.

The Red Devils will face Tottenham Hotspur in their first Premier League game back from the international break on October 10, and there is a realistic chance that he misses out.

A non-contact hamstring injury has forced Patrick Dorgu from the field for Denmark…



Look away Manchester United fans ? pic.twitter.com/3Y5Sz0akge — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 27, 2026

Patrick Dorgu hamstring injury: When will defender return?

The severity of hamstring injuries can vary drastically, with the mildest problems potentially resolving themselves within two weeks.

Grade 2 hamstring injuries may result in three to six weeks on the treatment table, while Grade 3 problems would typically require at least eight weeks on the sidelines.

A major worry for United boss Michael Carrick will be the fact Dorgu suffered a serious hamstring injury last season, with the left-back missing 92 days and 12 games for club and country.

The biggest predictor of an injury occurring is a previous injury, and if the Danish international has picked up his second serious hamstring issue since April, concerns about the 21-year-old's development stalling will naturally increase.

© Imago

Luke Shaw: Can left-back cope in absence of Patrick Dorgu?

Shaw was seen by Carrick as his starting left-back before Dorgu's injury, but relying on him to stay fit for an extended period of time would be risky given he has consistently missed games in his career.

There are also concerns about Shaw's level considering he has long disappointed on the left side of defence, in part due to his waning athleticism.

United may have to find makeshift solutions at different points this campaign, but using the like of Diogo Dalot or Noussair Mazraoui on that side of the pitch could be problematic against some of the Premier League's best wingers.