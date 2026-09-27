Preview: USA vs Chile - prediction, team news, lineups

On Tuesday, the USA can claim their first victory in over 25 years against Chile when the two sides square off in a friendly at Energizer Park in St. Louis.

Over the weekend, the Americans came away with a 4-1 win over Peru while Chile were blanked 1-0 by Canada.

Match preview

Months after their disappointing World Cup exit, the US began this international window impressively with a convincing win over Peru.

Mauricio Pochettino added his share of new faces to the squad, who showed plenty of promise and quality throughout the 90 minutes.

The Yanks are unbeaten in their last six outings against South American opposition, winning five of those.

Since the 2024 Copa America, they have only suffered one defeat versus a CONMEBOL side, while netting three or more goals in four of their last six meetings against that region.

They are a perfect 4-0 all-time at Energizer Park, outscoring their opponents by a combined margin of 15-3 over that stretch.

On Tuesday they can extend their unbeaten run against Chile on American soil to four matches, a stretch which dates back to 1995.

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The start of the fall international window was a frustrating one for Chile, who failed to generate much against the Canadians.

They seemed overwhelmed and out of sorts, while struggling to maintain their composure, incurring two expulsions while only managing one targeted effort and 35% possession.

Nicolas Cordova will hope to avoid suffering successive defeats as manager for the first time since taking charge of this team last year.

Chile have failed to find the back of the net in their last three matches in the United States, all of which took place at the 2024 Copa America.

This week they can collect their first win over a North American side this decade, with their only defeat against that region over that span occurring last Saturday.

La Roja can extend their unbeaten run against the USA to four matches on Tuesday, last beating them in a July 2015 friendly (3-2).

USA Friendlies Form:

USA Form (all competitions):

Chile Friendlies Form:

Chile Form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Marty Jean Louis

Several Americans picked up their first caps for the senior side this past weekend, including Cavan Sullivan, Peyton Miller and Zavier Gozo.

Justin Ellis and Julian Hall scored in their debuts for the national team Saturday, with Sebastian Berhalter and Malik Tillman also netting in that triumph.

On the Chilean side, Lucas Cepeda and captain Gabriel Suazo will be suspended for this encounter following their red cards against Canada.

Jonathan Villagra collected his first senior cap in a losing effort while Lawrence Vigouroux made his 10th appearance between the sticks.

USA possible starting lineup:

Freese; Freeman, M. Robinson, Campbell, A. Robinson; Berhalter, Adams, Reyna; Hall, Ellis, Tillman

Chile possible starting lineup:

Vigouroux; Salinas, Villagra, Roman, Morales; Echeverria, Pizarro, Nunez; Gutierrez, Tapia, Brereton Diaz

We say: USA 2-0 Chile

The Americans' energy and creativity should find a way through a Chilean side that can get flustered and have struggled at times to find a solid rhythm.