Mexico vs Peru - prediction, team news, lineups

Two teams seeking their first victories in the fall international window will square off in a friendly on Tuesday as Mexico will battle Peru at Sports Illustrated Stadium in New Jersey.

Over the weekend, El Tri drew 1-1 with Colombia, while the Peruvians were beaten 4-1 by the USA.

Match preview

The Rafael Marquez era got underway Saturday in Baltimore with the Mexicans failing to win a second consecutive international outing.

At the same time, the national team have yet to lose a friendly in 2026, winning on six of those occasions this year.

Mexico have won their last seven international encounters when netting the opening goal, collecting six clean sheets over that stretch.

While they were known for their sturdy back line during the World Cup last summer, El Tri have also netted in their last 10 international affairs.

On Tuesday they can stretch their unbeaten run versus South American opposition to four matches, conceding just once over that stretch.

El Tri can also claim consecutive victories over Peru on Tuesday for the first time this century, having won the last meeting against them, 1-0 in a friendly at the Rose Bowl.

© Imago

The rebuilding process in Peru has been painful in recent times, with the men’s team suffering another convincing defeat the last time out.

Mano Menezes has seen his side concede a combined seven goals in their last two games, with the Peruvians allowing multiple strikes in four of their last five internationals.

At the same time, they have netted in eight of their last nine matches, with only Senegal shutting them out in that span during a March 2026 friendly (2-0).

They are in danger of losing three straight internationals on Tuesday, which would equal their longest losing run from 2025.

In the 2020s, the national team have not lost a match against a CONCACAF side after netting the opening goal, but failed to do so in their last such outing in 2026 versus Honduras (2-2 draw).

Los Incas are unbeaten in three of their last four outings against Mexico but beat them 3-1 when they last faced each other in New Jersey back in 2003.

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Team News

© Imago / DeFodi Images

In his first match as Mexican manager, Marquez gave Jeremy Marquez his first cap, while Hirving Lozano got the start instead of Santiago Gimenez, with Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez nursing injuries.

Gilberto Rafael Mora Zambrano netted the equaliser against Colombia, the first internationally for the 17-year-old star from Tijuana, who became the youngest ever goalscorer for El Tri in the process.

On Tuesday, Peruvian goalkeeper Pedro Gallese can draw even with Roberto Palacios and Paolo Guerrero for third in all-time caps, while Miguel Araujo is one away from reaching 45.

Gianluca Lapadula notched the only goal for the South Americans against the US, his 11th internationally, equaling Andre Carrillo for the most among those selected for this window.

Mexico possible starting lineup:

Rangel; Sanchez, Reyes, Vazquez, M. Chavez; Mora, Lira, Romo; Alvarado, Gimenez, Pineda

Peru possible starting lineup:

Gallese; Sonne, Inga, Garces, Lopez; Cartagena, Yotun; Soyer, Velez, Concha; Lapadula

We say: Team Mexico 1-0 Peru

We do not believe Peru have the resources to break down a defensive unit as strong as Mexico, while El Tri have their share of threats that we think will eventually find a way through the South Americans.