Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta 'pursuing' £39m Bundesliga star but Gunners boss faces serious Real Madrid competition

Arsenal and Real Madrid have learned that Stuttgart defender Finn Jeltsch will cost in the region of £39m, the latest report has revealed.

The Gunners will hope to avoid another defeat when they return to Premier League action on October 10 against Leeds United.

Mikel Arteta's side have arguably been the best defensive team in England since 2022, but they uncharacteristically lost 3-0 to Brighton & Hove Albion before the international break.

While the Londoners boast some of the division's best defenders, the head coach will be furious that his side were so vulnerable at the back.

It should perhaps come as no surprise then that Arsenal have been linked to Stuttgart centre-back Jeltsch, with Tutto Juve claiming that the reported Real Madrid target will cost €45m (£38.67m).

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Finn Jeltsch assessed: Why do Arsenal want Stuttgart defender?

One of the appeals of Jeltsch is that he is comfortable operating as both a centre-back and as a right-back, an area that has been problematic for the Gunners.

Both Ben White and Jurrien Timber have struggled with injury problems at the start of 2026-27, and neither player has been at their best this term.

FINN JELTSCH IN 2026-27 (BUNDESLIGA) Matches: 4 Starts: 4 Assists: 1 Total Duels Won per Game: 5.5 (55%) Ground Duels Won per Game: 3.3 (65%) Aerial Duels Won per Game: 2.0 (44%) Accurate Passes per Game: 46.8

The 20-year-old is strong on the ground, with the defender having won 65% of his ground duels in the Bundesliga this season so far.

However, the German is not dominant aerially in the middle of a backline, so perhaps he would be better able to showcase his defensive talent out wide.

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH / GrantxHubbs

Arsenal transfer latest: The wrong priority for Mikel Arteta?

While signing extra cover should not be seen as a negative, the clear area of need for Arsenal is in their forward line.

The Londoners allowed attackers Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard to leave in the summer, while only bringing in Christos Tzolis as a replacement.

Arsenal were strongly linked with the likes of Morgan Rogers and Bradley Barcola before they joined Chelsea and Liverpool, so at least the Gunners have shown that they understand the need to bring in a marquee forward.