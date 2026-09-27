Preview: Moldova vs Faroe Islands - prediction, team news, lineups

Moldova will hope to claim their first Nations League C points of 2026-27 on Tuesday, when they welcome Faroe Islands to Stadionul Zimbru.

The hosts are last in their four-team group with no points having lost 2-0 to Slovakia on Saturday, whereas the visitors drew 1-1 with Kazakhstan on the same day and are third with one point.

Match preview

Moldova can have no complaints about their defeat to Slovakia, especially considering they only mustered one shot on target.

That was the sixth time in seven games that the nation conceded at least two goals, and it extended their streak without a clean sheet to 16 matches.

In those 16 fixtures, Tricolorii lost on 12 occasions, though it should be noted that they have drawn two of their past three outings.

Boss Lilian Popescu will not be pleased by his side's lack of victories, but he can point to the fact they have scored more goals in their last four games (five) than they had in their prior nine matches (four) as a positive.

Moldova drew 2-2 with Bulgaria in June in their most recent home clash, whereas they had been beaten in each of their previous five contests as hosts.

© Iconsport / Xinhua

Faroe Islands were excellent against Kazakhstan, with the country restricting their opponents to just one shot inside the penalty area from open play, though they will be disappointed to have squandered their 15th-minute lead.

The visitors' stalemate does not detract from what has been a positive period given the nation have won six of their past fixtures, as many as they had won in their prior 34 outings.

Head coach Eydun Klakstein's side have kept four clean sheets in their nine most recent games, but they failed to net more than once in six of those contests.

Landslidid will hope to avoid a second consecutive loss to Moldova, while a triumph would be their second in three meetings.

Faroe Islands have alternated between victory and defeat on the road, winning three of their last five away trips.

Moldova Nations League form:

L

Moldova form (all competitions):

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L

L

D

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L

Faroe Islands Nations League form:

D

Faroe Islands form (all competitions):

L

W

W

L

W

D

Team News

© Imago

There is no reason to think that Moldova will not continue with a three-man defence, so expect to see Iurie Iovu, Vladislav Baboglo and Mihail Gherasimencov included at the back.

Midfielders Nikita Motpan, Vadim Rata and Victor Stina could be asked to support forwards Nicky Clescenco and Petru Popescu.

As for Faroe Islands, the most likely trio to start in the forward line are Aki Samuelsen, Petur Knudsen and Hanus Sorensen.

Geza David Turi is in line to make his 11th appearance for the national team in a double pivot alongside Joannes Bjartalid.

The pair are set to be stationed ahead of centre-backs Odmar Faero, Gunnar Vatnhamar and Andrias Edmundsson.

Moldova possible starting lineup:

Celeadnic; Iovu, Baboglo, Gherasimencov; Forov, Motpan, Rata, Stina, Reabciuk; Clescenco, Popescu

Faroe Islands possible starting lineup:

Lamhauge; Faero, Vatnhamar, Edmundsson; Danielsen, Turi, Bjartalid, Agnarsson; Samuelsen, Knudsen, Sorensen

We say: Moldova 1-2 Faroe Islands

With Faroe Islands rarely suffering losses in recent months, the visitors must be seen as favourites on Tuesday.

Moldova have improved in the final third, but they have still often been defeated, and they may ultimately fall short of Faroe Islands.

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