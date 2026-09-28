Czech Republic vs. England: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for UEFA Nations League clash

England will be aiming to record their first win of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League when they tackle Czech Republic on Tuesday night.

The Three Lions opened their campaign with a 3-2 defeat to European and world champions Spain, while Czech Republic suffered a 2-1 loss to Croatia last time out.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Czech Republic vs. England kick off?

The Nations League match will kick off at 7.45pm UK time on Tuesday.

Where is Czech Republic vs. England being played?

England against Czech Republic will take place at Fortuna Arena in Prague.

Fortuna Arena is the home of top-flight outfit Slavia Prague, and it is the biggest football stadium in Czech Republic with a capacity of 19,370.

How to watch Czech Republic vs. England in the UK

TV channels

The Nations League match will be shown live on ITV1 and STV for viewers in the UK.

Online streaming

ITV's streaming service ITVX will be showing the Nations League match from Wembley live, and it can be accessed on phones, computers and games consoles.

In from Scotland, the STV Player will provide similar levels of access.

Highlights

Action from the game will be uploaded to the ITV Sport YouTube channel and itv.com shortly after the full-time whistle at Wembley Stadium.

The @itvfootball X account will also post goals, red cards and other notable incidents.

What is at stake for Czech Republic and England?

England will enter Tuesday's Nations League fixture off the back of a 3-2 loss to Spain.

Harry Kane had the chance to send the Three Lions 3-1 ahead from the penalty spot in the second period, but his miss proved costly, as Spain scored twice after that to secure the three points.

Thomas Tuchel's side will now be bidding to bounce back against a Czech Republic outfit that were beaten 2-1 by Croatia in their first game of the 2026-27 tournament.

England are third in Group 3 of League A, while Czech Republic are fourth.

The Three Lions have won three of their five previous games against Czech Republic, including a 1-0 victory in their last contest in the group stage of Euro 2020.

> Our full preview of Czech Republic vs. England can be viewed here