From Isak to Mbappe: Nations League already leaving a trail of injuries among Europe's stars

The Nations League has barely got under way, and several of Europe's leading national teams have already accumulated significant absences through physical problems.

Between players forced to leave camp, others withdrawn before matches, and cases of players who have carried on through pain, the competition has started to take a heavy toll on squads. The list grew rapidly between the end of the first round on Saturday and the start of the second on Sunday.

One of the most recent cases is that of Alexander Isak. The Swedish Football Association announced that the forward would return to Liverpool because of what has been described as a minor injury, as will defender Hjalmar Ekdal of Burnley. As a result, both players will miss Sweden's upcoming fixtures against Poland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Romania.

© Iconsport / Sports Press Photo, SPP Sport Press Photo. / Alamy

Liverpool, Arsenal and Real Madrid lose key players

Isak is not the only Liverpool player who has had to leave his national side during this international break. Cody Gakpo also picked up an injury while on Netherlands duty, in the match against Serbia. The forward started the game in Belgrade but lasted just 17 minutes on the pitch.

The problem arose following a heavy challenge from Sasa Lukic. Gakpo attempted to continue but soon signalled to the bench that he was unable to carry on. The Dutchman went down to receive treatment and was eventually replaced by Ruben van Bommel. Before receiving medical attention, he was seen holding his ankle.

In Germany, Jurgen Klopp's opening match in charge was also marked by two significant losses against the Netherlands. Jamal Musiala was unable to even start the game, with the Bayern Munich player feeling a problem during the warm-up.

The club later confirmed a muscle fibre tear in his right thigh. Arsenal forward Kai Havertz, meanwhile, suffered a muscle strain.

France was another national team forced to deal with a major absence. Kylian Mbappe was injured while scoring the winning goal in France's victory over Turkey, in what was Zinedine Zidane's opening match in charge of Les Bleus. Real Madrid confirmed that the forward suffered a hyperextension of his left knee.

© Iconsport / Stanley Gontha, Pro Shots / Alamy

Other injury concerns in the Nations League

The list of affected players is not limited to the biggest names in attack. Ibrahima Konate, for example, had to return to Spain after picking up an injury during his time in camp with the French national team. Subsequent medical examinations revealed a problem with the collateral ligament in the Real Madrid defender's right leg.

In the Spanish squad, Eric Garcia became a concern of his own. The player had been one of Luis de la Fuente's selections to face England but felt discomfort in his left knee and missed the match. Marc Pubill took his place in the starting line-up as Spain beat England 3-2. Garcia has since returned to Barcelona.

Portugal find themselves in a different situation, though one that equally exposes the physical toll on their players. Bruno Fernandes has been playing through pain and, following the match against Wales, revealed a problem described by boss Jorge Jesus as 'complicated'. The manager is expected to rest the midfielder against Norway, with the aim of having him fit for the following fixture against Denmark.

Denmark, for their part, also lost a Manchester United player. Patrick Dorgu lasted just 30 minutes on the pitch in Sunday's match against Wales. He went down unaided, feeling pain in his thigh, and had to be substituted.

With the second round already under way, the Nations League has added another dimension beyond results: managing the players who remain available. For national teams, each new problem can alter line-ups and plans for upcoming fixtures. For clubs awaiting the return of their players, the concern now shifts to the condition in which they will come back from international duty. And, right at the start of the season, that toll has already begun to add up.