Cody Gakpo injury latest: Liverpool receive 'scan' update on Netherlands winger ahead of Man City Premier League clash

Liverpool winger Cody Gakpo is set to undergo a scan on Monday, in order to discern the severity of the ankle injury he picked up on international duty, the newest report has claimed.

The Reds star was forced off just 17 minutes into the Netherlands' 2-1 win over Serbia in Sunday's UEFA Nations League A showdown, following a heavy tackle from Saka Lukic.

As the press pondered whether Gakpo's injury was a significant one, Oranje manager Xavi weighed in, saying: "I don’t think so. It’s his ankle, that’s all I know. Tomorrow we will know, but hopefully it’s not too important."

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola will be ruing the international break, considering that striker Alexander Isak - who has scored four goals in five Premier League games this season - also returned to Merseyside after suffering a minor thigh injury.

The Athletic claim that the Reds could soon learn the extent of his injury, with the attacker set to undergo a scan on Monday.

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Injury news: What Liverpool games could Gakpo miss?

If Xavi's words are to prove correct, then Gakpo has likely picked up a grade one or two ankle injury.

Grade one injuries are mild and typically feature a marginal stretch or tear of the ankle ligaments that can take roughly two weeks to heal.

Fourteen days on the sidelines would see Gakpo miss Liverpool's blockbuster showdown against Manchester City on October 11, with a possible return against LASK in the Champions League three days later.

A grade two ankle injury would make the joint difficult to put weight on, and the recovery time generally sits between three and six weeks.

At the upper end of that range, the Reds could be without the 27-year-old forward until partway through November - meaning that their attacking options would be diminished at one of the busiest points of the season.

In that scenario, he would miss clashes against Brentford, Villarreal, Brighton, Chelsea, Arsenal and Fenerbahce, on top of the Man City and LASK fixtures.

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How can Liverpool replace Gakpo in their starting lineup?

Liverpool may have signed Bradley Barcola for £123m from Paris Saint-Germain, but the transfer window closed without a second first-team winger walking through the doors.

As a result, Iraola's side lack a natural right winger, and will need to shuffle their reduced attacking options in order to fill the gaps.

Teenager Rio Ngumoha could feature on the right flank as he often has under the former Bournemouth boss, with Barcola operating on the left.

Alternatively, Spanish speedster Victor Munoz should be ready to start on either side of the Merseysiders' attack, hoping to build on his strong start to the campaign.