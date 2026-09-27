Man City guilty: Roberto Mancini makes remarkable "problem" comment about Premier League verdict as sanctions considered

Former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini has argued that he is not personally concerned about the club being found guilty of breaking financial rules.

The football world was shaken earlier this week, when it was reported that City had been found guilty on 114 of 115 charges levelled at them by the Premier League.

There has been significant speculation about what potential punishments could follow, with relegation, points deductions and transfer bans touted.

While many fans are worried about the verdict, former boss Mancini was not particularly concerned, telling Gazzetta Dello Sport: "It's not a problem that concerns me, but it's not a new thing. Manchester City are not guilty and the double contract is not my problem, but theirs if anything."

Mancini was alleged to have received a separate payment as a consultant on top of his City salary after being appointed the club's manager in 2009.

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Man City guilty: What Roberto Mancini, Manuel Pellegrini, Pep Guardiola won

The charges lodged against City span the period 2008-2018, and that period was an incredibly successful period for the club under the direction of Mancini, Manuel Pellegrini and Pep Guardiola.

Mancini won the 2011-12 Premier league title, as well as the 2010-11 FA Cup, while Pellegrini won the 2013-14 Premier League and two EFL Cups.

Pep Guardiola's trophy haul is significantly greater than his two predecessors, but the only silverware he claimed between 2008-2018 was the Premier League and EFL Cup in 2017-18.

Stripping City of those titles has not been ruled out, though given the FA Cup and EFL Cup are not run by the Premier League, separate investigations may need to take place first.

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Man City investigation: Have the Premier League let fans down?

The Premier League are yet to officially announce that City have been found guilty of breaching any charges, and that is somewhat surprising given the Citizens were first charged in February 2023.

While the nature of City's alleged wrongdoings merited a thorough investigation, the club have continued to win major trophies in spite of the threat of sanctions.

The investigation outcome will no doubt cast a negative shadow over the Premier League for years to come, and fans across the division will not quickly forget how slow the process was.